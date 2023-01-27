scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: YouTuber pilot Gaurav Taneja ‘draws’ India’s map in sky in unique Republic Day tribute

Former airline captain Taneja completed the mission in almost three hours, covering a distance of 350 km in the sky.

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja creates India’s map in skies republic dayGaurav Taneja completed the mission in almost three hours.
Listen to this article
Watch: YouTuber pilot Gaurav Taneja ‘draws’ India’s map in sky in unique Republic Day tribute
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast set out to create history in his own unique way as he flew for almost three hours to create a map of India over US skies on a day the country celebrated its 74th Republic Day. The former pilot named the initiative ‘Aasmaan Mein Bharat’.

Taneja, who has 12 years and 6,000 hours of flying experience, completed the mission in almost three hours by flying around 200 nautical miles, approximately covering a distance of 350 km in the sky. His journey was also tracked live by netizens on social media using flight-tracking devices.

Also Read |YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast shares memes about his arrest, fan says ‘next vlog jail se’

Taneja and his wife Ritu had announced the special initiative on social media on January 23. A former IIT student, airline captain, law student and national-level bodybuilder, Taneja started the mission with the aim of igniting the national spirit among people, he said in a press release.

In a video posted on Twitter, Taneja and his wife are seen flying a small aircraft tracing the route in such a way that an outline of India’s map is formed over the skies.

“You have made 140 crore Indians proud on this day. A big hug to you,” commented a Twitter user. “Kudos to each and every person who contributed in this beautiful mission,” said another.
“Incredible. Mind blowing! Congratulations and thank you so much for doing this for all the proud Indians,” another added. “One of the most genuine Youtubers of our nation, hats off,” one person wrote.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 16:48 IST
Next Story

Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close