Saturday, June 16, 2018
VIDEO: YouTuber PewDiePie pokes fun at Ekta Kapoor, Indians and bizarre ‘desi’ posts

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie noticed Ekta Kapoor's Twitter rant and decided to post a video to poke fun at (almost everything wrong with) the TV producer and the rest of the Indians on social media.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 8:11:34 pm
YouTuber PewDiePie, Ekta Kapoor, PewDiePie Kasam Se, Naagin, Naagin Ekta Kapoor, YouTuber PewDiePie Ekta Kapoor, indian express, indian express news Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie took a dig at Ekta Kapoor for her tweets yet again! (Source: File Photo)
YouTuber PewDiePie has had several interactions with producer and the godmother of Indian soap opera, Ekta Kapoor. Just recently, the YouTuber posted a video of an old serial of Kapoor’s Kasam Se and called it “good quality”. While the tweet went viral as the desi audience was baffled to see a “firangi” fan admiring the serial. However, it was later cleared out that it was a sarcastic take to poke fun at the content.

All this triggered Kapoor to a great extent so much that she went on a Twitter rant to give a fitting reply to her Swedish “fan”. “Bhai tu kaun hai! (Who are you, brother?) Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) (sic),” she earlier tweeted.

After quite some time, the YouTuber noticed the tweet and decided to post a video to poke fun at (almost everything wrong with) Ekta Kapoor and the rest of the Indians on social media.

Watch the video here. 

 

As soon as this video got Kapoor’s attention, she replied on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions.

What are your thoughts about the Swedish YouTuber’s sarcastic tweets? Tell us in the comments below.

