Fans celebrate as ‘Superwoman’ aka Lilly Singh reveals she is bisexual

YouTube star Lilly Singh, who is popularly known as Superwoman, revealed that she is bisexual and her fans can’t seem to keep calm. Sharing the news on her social media accounts, the Canadian comedian listed out three things she is finally embracing, even though they proved to be “obstacles” at some point of time in her life.

“Female. Coloured. Bisexual. Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same,” she tweeted. In no time, her posts were flooded with reactions, with her fans and followers cheering for her.

✅ Female

✅ Coloured

✅ Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I'm fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many "boxes" you check, I encourage you to do the same x ❤️🧡💛💚💙

“Wait. What!?! AHHHHH The Indian community is quaking. Tbh all the below communities are quaking. Wigs flew! She just became a bigger inspiration to me and I didn’t even think that was possible,” read a comment on the post. Thrilled by the news, many came out in support of Singh thanking her for embracing herself and taking the huge step. However, there were others who were not surprised and claimed that they knew it all along.

