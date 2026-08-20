‘Rs 4,000 in just 8 hours’: YouTuber finds out how much begging can earn at Haridwar Mela

A YouTuber’s unusual experiment at Haridwar’s Kawad Mela has sparked a discussion online after he and his friend set out to see how much money someone could make by begging at one of India’s biggest religious gatherings.

YouTuber Puroshottam Vashisht and his friend Sachin documented the experiment, with Sachin disguising himself as a beggar and spending the day asking devotees for money. Their video has gone viral on X, with many users surprised by how much he eventually managed to collect.

To blend into the crowd, Sachin changed his appearance, dressed in torn clothes, covered his face in dirt and carried a small bowl. He also wore a UPI QR code around his neck, allowing people to send money digitally.

The two initially expected the experiment to bring in around Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. However, the final amount was considerably higher.

The first few hours were relatively slow. Sachin collected around Rs 130 while approaching devotees, some of whom turned him away with comments such as, “Nahi hai bola na (I told you, I don’t have anything).” Others, however, stopped to give him money.

While walking around the mela, Sachin also spoke to several shopkeepers and vendors. A sunglass seller ended up giving him a pair, after which he jokingly described himself as a professional “bhikhari” (professional beggar). His QR code also proved useful, bringing in around Rs 40 through digital payments.

A real beggar who could not remember his name

During the experiment, Sachin sat next to an actual beggar, who told him that he could no longer remember his name or where he had lived.

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Four hours into the experiment, Sachin had managed to collect Rs 800. The rest of the day brought a mix of successful and unsuccessful attempts. At times, the duo were also asked to leave by guards. With rain continuing and hours of walking taking their toll, the experiment became increasingly tiring.

By the end of roughly eight hours, Vashisht and Sachin said they had collected around Rs 4,000. They then calculated that earning a similar amount every day could translate to nearly Rs 1.2 lakh a month.

However, the duo stressed that the money came at a cost. They described begging as physically and mentally exhausting, particularly because of the effort required to repeatedly approach strangers throughout the day.

They eventually urged viewers not to see begging as an easy way to make money and instead encouraged them to earn through honest work.

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The video later drew attention on X, where users focused largely on the Rs 4,000 earned during the experiment.

Sharing the figures, user Pratham (@CapitalLens_) wrote, “He was abused and treated badly by some. Others treated him with kindness. But the shocking part? He collected Rs 4,000 in just 8 hours. That’s Rs 500/hour. If someone does this for 12–13 hours, it could reach Rs 8,000–Rs 10,000/day. That’s potentially Rs 2.4–Rs 3 lakh/month.”

A YouTuber, Puroshottam Vashisht, became a beggar for 8 hours at Haridwar’s kawad Mela 2026. He dressed like a beggar, hung a UPI QR code around his neck and walked around asking devotees for money. He was abused and treated badly by some. Others treated him with kindness.… pic.twitter.com/HK9Rds7IKQ — Pratham (@CapitalLens_) August 19, 2026

The post prompted a range of reactions, with some users pointing out that the experiment does not necessarily reflect the everyday reality of people who beg for a living.

“Interesting experiment, but it also highlights how complicated the reality of begging is income can vary hugely, while the dignity and vulnerability involved are often overlooked,” wrote an X user.

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Another commented, “egging does not scale linearly like this.. sometimes you get more, sometimes even nothing… and its not without its risks either. theres beggar mafia all around and they control everything like who gets to beg where etc..”

Another user took a more critical view, writing, “Big problem with indians in general. Instead of doing something innovative, they tend to find easy ways to earn money and justify acts. Begging is one of them. Acting to beg is another. No wonder we are a zero in manufacturing innovations.”

Another commented, “No income tax, no professional tax, no need to file ITR. No checks, nothing….looks like they are living a liberating life. Collection depends on performance.”