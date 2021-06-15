scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

‘All’s well that ends well’: YouTuber Gaurav Wasan wins hearts as he forgives Baba ka Dhaba owner

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan met with the owners of Baba ka Dhaba after an apology video went viral. The elderly man was seen getting emotional meeting Wasan and expressed his gratitude for all his help.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 1:11:14 pm
baba ka dhaba, baba ka dhaba apology, youtuber forgives baba ka dhaba owners, gaurav wasan baba ka dhaba forgive, good news, delhi news, indian expressMany lauded YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for forgiving the elderly couple and ending the controversy.

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan has accepted Delhi’s Baba ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad’s apology for alleging he had cheated the old man. And the young social media influencer is winning the internet for having a ‘bigger heart’.

Earlier this week, a video of Prasad saying sorry to Wasan and that he had never claimed the young YouTuber was a ‘chor’ (thief) went viral.

Following the apology, Wasan shared an image with Prasad and his wife stating, “all’s well that ends well”. Saying that his parents always taught him that one who forgives is bigger than the one who commits a mistake, he referred to a quote from the Sikh holy book.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The photo garnered a lot of attention online, with over 1.2 lakh likes on Instagram, in less than a day.

Recently, Prasad returned to his roadside dhaba after his restaurant failed to take off.

Wasan, who featured Prasad and his wife in a video last year, triggered a slew of donations for the octogenarian who later alleged that the YouTuber swindled money in his name.

As the controversy ended, netizens, who were divided on this matter earlier, came together to express their happiness. Many praised Wasan for continuing his good work and forgiving Prasad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement