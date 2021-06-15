‘All’s well that ends well’: YouTuber Gaurav Wasan wins hearts as he forgives Baba ka Dhaba owner

Many lauded YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for forgiving the elderly couple and ending the controversy.

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan has accepted Delhi’s Baba ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad’s apology for alleging he had cheated the old man. And the young social media influencer is winning the internet for having a ‘bigger heart’.

Earlier this week, a video of Prasad saying sorry to Wasan and that he had never claimed the young YouTuber was a ‘chor’ (thief) went viral.

Following the apology, Wasan shared an image with Prasad and his wife stating, “all’s well that ends well”. Saying that his parents always taught him that one who forgives is bigger than the one who commits a mistake, he referred to a quote from the Sikh holy book.

The photo garnered a lot of attention online, with over 1.2 lakh likes on Instagram, in less than a day.

Recently, Prasad returned to his roadside dhaba after his restaurant failed to take off.

Wasan, who featured Prasad and his wife in a video last year, triggered a slew of donations for the octogenarian who later alleged that the YouTuber swindled money in his name.

As the controversy ended, netizens, who were divided on this matter earlier, came together to express their happiness. Many praised Wasan for continuing his good work and forgiving Prasad.

@gauravwasan08 एक ही दिल है भाई कितनी बार जीतोगे…

God bless you..

Keep inspiring the young generation.. 💐🙏 https://t.co/tGu5DYrUPH — Navdeep Singh (@wecares4india) June 15, 2021

@gauravwasan08 Bhai, I have never met you; I am not sure when I get a chance to meet you. I just wanted to say a "Big Thank You" and God Bless You. You have inspired people across the distance; touched many hearts and connected with everyone through your good heart. https://t.co/U5BbtvGOlU — Padma Swaroop M (@Padma_Swaroop) June 15, 2021

Kudos to your selfless help. May your tribe increase. Stay blessed🙏 https://t.co/gwRg3pncQP — 🇮🇳Ajay Y. Nayak🇮🇳 (@ajayynayak) June 15, 2021

अंत भला तो सब भला…👍

It shows your up-bringing & the good things that your parents would have taught you…😍👍🏻 Keep Going. Keep helping.

After all this drama by Baba, I really respect you @gauravwasan08 for your behavior towards this Baba. https://t.co/IeYqeirjRg — Anand_Textrovert🇮🇳 (@textrovertAnand) June 15, 2021

@gauravwasan08 Bhai! you're just rocking with your services! This Incident is an absolute testament that Karma will definitely strikes back! Delightful to see this Happy Ending of this Sensational controversy!! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/eLvBabTvGe — Anwesh Gudepu (@AnweshGudepu) June 15, 2021

You're amazing, @gauravwasan08 ji. A heart of gold and a man of service https://t.co/w4lUbdDsAv — grassroots🐼 (@201Kushagra) June 14, 2021

People who are more mature than their age, they look like this @gauravwasan08 https://t.co/FyhycfPifx — Mairaj Pasha (@wuymairaj) June 14, 2021

@gauravwasan08 Love you mere bhai..Kitna pyara dil h aapka.Allah tarakki de mere bhai aapko ❤️ — Mudassir (@muddu9l) June 14, 2021

I'm so happy for you. You're a true human being. Without black clouds, there is no rain. Without rain no new life/change. The Nature cleans everything according to its wish. So now everything is crystal and clear. I don't blame baba. He is an innocent old man. Thank YOU ❤️☺️ — Shyam S (@shyamsamuelm) June 14, 2021

kind hearted person❤️❤️, bhagawan aapko aur achhe kama karne ke liye shakti dede — Sachin_G (@Sachin_G_456) June 14, 2021