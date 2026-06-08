YouTuber flags glass shards buried at Goa beach; photos trigger concern

The YouTuber highlighted the lack of sufficient dustbins at the Goa beach (Photo: @geekyranjit/X)

Popular YouTuber Geeky Ranjit recently shared a disappointing experience from Goa’s Morjim Beach, where he discovered several broken glass bottles buried in the sand.

Ranjit posted about the incident on X, drawing attention to the potential danger posed to visitors walking barefoot along the beach. He wrote that he came across multiple glass fragments during an early morning stroll near the shoreline.

Concerned that someone could get seriously injured, the YouTuber, along with a few others present at the beach, began collecting the scattered pieces of glass. He revealed that they managed to pick up around eight to nine glass shards from the area.