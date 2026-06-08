YouTuber flags glass shards buried at Goa beach; photos trigger concern

Popular YouTuber Geeky Ranjit recently shared a disappointing experience from Goa’s Morjim Beach, where he discovered several broken glass bottles buried in the sand.
Ranjit posted about the incident on X, drawing attention to the potential danger posed to visitors walking barefoot along the beach. He wrote that he came across multiple glass fragments during an early morning stroll near the shoreline.
Concerned that someone could get seriously injured, the YouTuber, along with a few others present at the beach, began collecting the scattered pieces of glass. He revealed that they managed to pick up around eight to nine glass shards from the area.
Ranjit noted that many of the glass pieces were partially submerged under a thin layer of water, making them difficult to notice and increasing the risk of cuts and injuries for beachgoers. He also highlighted the lack of sufficient dustbins at the beach.
“At the Morjim beach in Goa, was walking in the morning and found several pieces of broken glass bottles on the beach, we picked up 8-9 pieces I don’t know what’s wrong with people. Many of them just under water and it can cut the feet easily, where is civic sense,” he wrote on X.
See the post here:
At the Morjim beach in Goa, was walking in the morning and found several pieces of broken glass bottles on the beach, we picked up 8-9 pieces I don’t know what’s wrong with people.
Many of them just under water and it can cut the feet easily, where is civic sense! pic.twitter.com/0n7Nox00Qi
— Ranjit (@geekyranjit) June 8, 2026
The post has gone viral, sparking a conversation around public decency. “We encountered the same situation in August 2025 that was the beach adjacent to Caravella resort. My colleague wanted to collect conch shells for his daughter but we were greeted with Hunter, KF Ultra and Elephant Strong bottles.
He did get the shells and we segregated a few bottles and handed over to the resort staff,” an X user wrote.
“This is such a fundamental issue that the country faces. Teaching basic civic sense should be an important concern in the Indian society,” another user commented.
“India can never be better in civic sense, we are at the very bottom of it. Zero empathy,” a third user reacted.