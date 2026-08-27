Chhavi Varshney, 23-year-old YouTuber, killed in highway crash on way to Ujjain

Popular YouTuber Chhavi Varshney, who had built a community of more than seven lakh subscribers through her vlogs and gaming videos, died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The 23-year-old creator had set out for a pilgrimage to Ujjain with her family when their speeding car crashed into a truck in Agar Malwa district.
Varshney’s mother, Sarika, 50, also died in the accident that took place on the Ujjain-Garoth highway around 6 am, while three others, including her father, were seriously injured.
News of the YouTuber’s death has since left her followers mourning across social media, as she also had over 1 lakh followers on Instagram. Many users went back to her older posts to leave messages of grief.
“Miss you didi,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Misss u so muchh diduuu.” A third wrote, “Shocking, I am at a loss for words.” Several others also expressed their grief by leaving “RIP” messages in the comments.
According to reports, the truck lost control under the impact of the crash, broke through the roadside railing, and veered off the highway.
Bystanders alerted the police and ambulance services and rushed to help those inside the car. One of the women was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated during the rescue operation, said an eyewitness.
Varshney’s father, Shyamlal, 54, her relative Surajpal, and the car driver, Sachin, who sustained serious injuries, were given first aid before being referred to the district hospital for further treatment.
Chhavi started her YouTube channel in 2021, initially sharing vlogs and videos based on her everyday life. As her audience grew, she also ventured into online gaming content. Her family was also supportive of her work online and encouraged her to pursue her interests, said Sachin Varshney, her cousin.
“She performed well in her studies and was always keen to do something different in life,” he said.