Chhavi Varshney, 23-year-old YouTuber, killed in highway crash on way to Ujjain

Popular YouTuber Chhavi Varshney, who had built a community of more than seven lakh subscribers through her vlogs and gaming videos, died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The 23-year-old creator had set out for a pilgrimage to Ujjain with her family when their speeding car crashed into a truck in Agar Malwa district.

Varshney’s mother, Sarika, 50, also died in the accident that took place on the Ujjain-Garoth highway around 6 am, while three others, including her father, were seriously injured.

News of the YouTuber’s death has since left her followers mourning across social media, as she also had over 1 lakh followers on Instagram. Many users went back to her older posts to leave messages of grief.