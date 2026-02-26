Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead in Hyderabad after sending emotional text to mother

Bonu Komali, a 21-year-old BSc student and YouTuber, was found dead at her rented accommodation in Hyderabad on Monday. She reportedly sent an emotional final message to her mother shortly before the incident.
Hailing from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Komali had been living alone in Hyderabad for nearly 11 months while continuing her studies and creating lifestyle content for her YouTube channel.
According to NDTV, the police said that in the early hours of Monday, Komali texted her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, who works in Kuwait, writing, “I love you mummy so much,” and asked her to take care of her younger brother.
When repeated calls to Komali went unanswered, and her phone was found switched off, her mother alerted a friend. The friend visited the flat later that afternoon. The police later broke open her house and found her dead.
Police officer Ch Venkanna said, “Preliminary investigation suggests emotional distress over a prolonged relationship dispute.”
The police said Komali had been in a three-year relationship with a fellow YouTuber, a 27-year-old software engineer, before the two reportedly parted ways. Komali is also said to have made a suicide attempt about six months earlier.
The police have registered a suspicious death case and are currently analysing digital evidence, including phone records and messages, along with statements from friends and neighbours to piece together the circumstances. Her body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem.