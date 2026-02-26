Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead in Hyderabad after sending emotional text to mother

Hailing from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Komali had been living alone in Hyderabad for nearly 11 months while continuing her studies and creating lifestyle content for her YouTube channel

Bonu Komali, a 21-year-old BSc student and YouTuber, was found dead at her rented accommodation in Hyderabad on Monday. She reportedly sent an emotional final message to her mother shortly before the incident.

Who was Bonu Komali?

According to NDTV, the police said that in the early hours of Monday, Komali texted her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, who works in Kuwait, writing, “I love you mummy so much,” and asked her to take care of her younger brother.