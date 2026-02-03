Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 ‘tola’ gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts ‘daan’ during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate

The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting (Image source: @Indianwire/Instagram)

Indian YouTuber Arun Panwar triggered outrage after his wedding video showed him accepting around Rs 71 lakh in cash and 21 tolas of gold as “daan” or gift during a ceremony. Although the wedding took place in late 2025, the video has recently gained attention on social media.

With over 2.4 million subscribers, Panwar is popular for his videos focused on cars, trucks, and SUVs, and reportedly earns between Rs 20-25 lakh per month.

In the viral video, the YouTuber refers to the cash and gold as “daan,” a term commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting, rather than dowry, or “dahej”. As the video continues, Panwar is seen receiving bundles of cash and gold jewellery, as family members exchange gifts and a priest announces the proceedings.