Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 ‘tola’ gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts ‘daan’ during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate

Arun Panwar is popular for his videos about cars, trucks, and SUVs, and reportedly earns between Rs 20-25 lakh per month.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 04:30 PM IST
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary giftingThe YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting (Image source: @Indianwire/Instagram)
Indian YouTuber Arun Panwar triggered outrage after his wedding video showed him accepting around Rs 71 lakh in cash and 21 tolas of gold as “daan” or gift during a ceremony. Although the wedding took place in late 2025, the video has recently gained attention on social media.

With over 2.4 million subscribers, Panwar is popular for his videos focused on cars, trucks, and SUVs, and reportedly earns between Rs 20-25 lakh per month.

In the viral video, the YouTuber refers to the cash and gold as “daan,” a term commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting, rather than dowry, or “dahej”. As the video continues, Panwar is seen receiving bundles of cash and gold jewellery, as family members exchange gifts and a priest announces the proceedings.

Sharing the clip, an Instagram handle @Indiawire wrote, “Dahej nahi, daan hai”: YouTuber Arun Panwar’s wedding video sparks a fresh debate on dowry.”

The video quickly gained traction, prompting outrage over dowry in India.

“He earn more then 25 lakh still he need this much dowry?” a user wrote. “We demand arrest of bride and her family immediately if this is dowry. Giving dowry is crime and must be tackled with hard hands,” another user commented.

Also Read | Groom’s family showers Rs 20 lakh cash during wedding in Uttar Pradesh, netizens react: ‘Literate but uneducated’

“This thing become ritual slowly. That’s why most of poor family girls run away and married to other religion guy or not unmarried to entire lives. This kind of marriage glorification should be stopped,” a third user reacted.

In May last year, a video of a Rajasthan bride’s family giving gifts worth Rs 21 crore to the groom and his family during a wedding ceremony raised eyebrows on social media.

According to reports, around 600-700 family members from the bride’s side arrived in 100 cars and four luxury buses, carrying four suitcases with gifts, including 1 kg of gold, 15 kg of silver, a petrol pump, a plot in Ajmer, Rs 1.51 crore in cash, vehicles, clothes, and 210 acres of land.

 

