Friday, June 24, 2022
YouTube India joins the short resignation letter trend, and netizens are loving it

YouTube India's two-line resignation letter inspires others to share their own quirky versions

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2022 5:31:16 pm
resignation letter, short resignation letter trend, funny resignation letters, YouTube india funny tweets, indian expressThe short letter by YouTube India is a hot online.

It’s never easy saying goodbye, let alone writing a resignation letter. While most expect a nicely put formal letter, of late, short, to-the-point notes have taken over the internet. Now, joining the trend is YouTube!

From Twitter to Reddit, scores of two-line resignation letters have been doing the rounds. While some are brutally honest, others were laden with a dash of humour. In a tongue-in-cheek post, YouTube India too took to Twitter to join the trend of short resignation letters and shared a handwritten note.

“To whomsoever it may concern, chaliye khatam karte hain (Let’s end this now),” the letter read without any signature or name. “Nice resignation letter,” the video platform quipped online.

Soon, the post amassed many likes on the platform, leaving desi folks laughing out loud. While some had a field day cracking jokes under the post and YouTube India played along with equally funny responses, others wondered who was behind the letter.

“To whomsoever it may concern, Don’t be sad if you have bad handwriting! You’re still eligible to handle @YouTubeIndia account,” one user joked, to which the tech company replied: “our handwriting might not be good but our tweets are”.

On the other hand, it also inspired netizens to share their quirky resignation letters to continue the fun.

Check out some of the funny responses here:

However, YouTube India isn’t the only account that got everyone talking online. Earlier this week, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, also shared a photograph of one such short resignation letter getting many laughs online. But it was revealed later that it wasn’t a letter the business tycoon received but was him having some fun joining the trend.

Last week, another man’s honest leave application went viral, after a manager shared a letter of his junior asking for an off to attend an interview. He later updated that the leave was approved and the junior even thanked him for being “able to grab such a great opportunity”.

