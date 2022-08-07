scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Watch: Close call for youths as attempt to click selfie with elephant herd goes awry

Sharing the video on Twitter, IAS officer Supriya Sahu urged netizens to be responsible while encountering animals in the wild.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 6:44:03 pm
selfie with elephants, youngsters click selfie with wild elephants, elephants charge at selfie takers, elephant video, indian expressWhile the clip amassed more than 64,000 views on Twitter, netizens ridiculed the group of people in the video for their irresponsible behaviour.

One needs to be extremely cautious while travelling in the wild lest we disturb animals in their natural habitat. While sighting creatures can be exciting, it is crucial that we do not provoke them. IAS officer Supriya Sahu has now shared a clip on Twitter urging netizens to be responsible while encountering wild elephants.

As the video begins, a car is seen halted across a road while a herd of elephants can be spotted at a distance. As the car moves away, two young men can be seen trying to click selfies with the huge beasts in the background. The herd then begins to turn away, but a man who is off camera yells, prompting the elephants to charge towards the group of tourists, lifting their trunks in fury. People are heard commenting in panic but, fortunately, the herd takes a turn and moves into the wilderness.

Watch the video here:

While the clip amassed more than 64,000 views on Twitter, netizens ridiculed the group of people in the video for their irresponsible behaviour. Indian Forest Service officer Surender Mehra commented, “Crazy people.. and then we blame wild animals for any subsequent damage.” Another user commented, “They are not coming in our Way, Don’t provoke them & When they do some thing don’t cry.”

In June this year, Sahu had shared a clip showing two elephants charging at a car as the driver tried to obstruct their movement. She had slammed their behaviour as “totally unacceptable and barbaric” following which it drew more flak online.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 06:44:03 pm

