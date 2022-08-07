Watch: Close call for youths as attempt to click selfie with elephant herd goes awry

August 7, 2022 6:44:03 pm
One needs to be extremely cautious while travelling in the wild lest we disturb animals in their natural habitat. While sighting creatures can be exciting, it is crucial that we do not provoke them. IAS officer Supriya Sahu has now shared a clip on Twitter urging netizens to be responsible while encountering wild elephants.
As the video begins, a car is seen halted across a road while a herd of elephants can be spotted at a distance. As the car moves away, two young men can be seen trying to click selfies with the huge beasts in the background. The herd then begins to turn away, but a man who is off camera yells, prompting the elephants to charge towards the group of tourists, lifting their trunks in fury. People are heard commenting in panic but, fortunately, the herd takes a turn and moves into the wilderness.
Watch the video here:
Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson. video-shared pic.twitter.com/tdxxIDlA03
— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 6, 2022
While the clip amassed more than 64,000 views on Twitter, netizens ridiculed the group of people in the video for their irresponsible behaviour. Indian Forest Service officer Surender Mehra commented, “Crazy people.. and then we blame wild animals for any subsequent damage.” Another user commented, “They are not coming in our Way, Don’t provoke them & When they do some thing don’t cry.”
Gentle giants and a few Homo stupidous
— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) August 6, 2022
Crazy people.. and then we blame wild animals for any subsequent damage ..
— Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) August 6, 2022
Humbleness and Decency of Animal is always taken for granted. We don't respect their Life and Privacy even in their territory. Shame
— Yash Dadhwadia (@Yashdadhwadia) August 6, 2022
That's cool Finally just lifting the a trunk a little up was like saying Beware
— Swaminathan Erulappan (@esamtwits) August 6, 2022
That action with the trunk at 0:25 was like giving a warning! pic.twitter.com/oshaJJzWiy
— New Rush (@rush2022b) August 6, 2022
They are not coming in our Way, Don't provoke them & When they do some thing don't cry
— Shiju p nair (@shijunair28) August 6, 2022
In June this year, Sahu had shared a clip showing two elephants charging at a car as the driver tried to obstruct their movement. She had slammed their behaviour as “totally unacceptable and barbaric” following which it drew more flak online.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score Updates: India look to carry on momentum
Ponniyin Selvan: History versus curiosity over onscreen portrayal of mighty Cholas
Chanel fall/winter 2022: Revisiting the French luxury fashion house’s iconic shows over the years
Newsmaker | Pilot loyalist & Kirodi Lal Meena’s rival, the Rajasthan Cabinet minister under fire from his MoS
Uunchai first look: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani undertake a ‘journey that celebrates friendship’
Russia reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since late March
Annu Rani wins bronze, becomes first Indian female javelin thrower to win medal in CWG
Vijay Deverakonda is ‘extremely happy’ as both Sita Ramam and Bimbisara get good responses
Gunmen kill 4 in attack targeting lawmaker in NW Pakistan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in South Africa on Africa tour
WorkInSync wants to simplify the hybrid work model for employees
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city