Youth leaves Kerala cops on patrolling duty spellbound with his song. Watch video

Brightening up pedestrians’ mood, several artists often take to the streets and belt out soulful renditions of popular songs. Only, it was two policemen who could not resist a beautiful song by a youth in Kerala’s Kochi.

A video of the incident shows the policemen on patrol duty listening as a youth sings the Malayalam song ‘Aaradhike’ from the movie Ambili. The video was shared by Kerala Police on Twitter.

The clip shows the youngster playing guitar and singing the song soulfully. The two cops, clad in police uniform, stand on hoverboards and listen in rapt attention. The video seems to be captured from the Marine Drive walkway in Kochi.

The police force also expressed gratitude for the song in the tweet. Since being shared on January 13, the clip has amassed more than 8,000 views on Twitter. Some users poked fun at the officers for using hoverboards without helmets.

A user commented in Malayalam, “Cops who conduct safety awareness classes for the public on social media are riding hover bikes without helmet. Another user wrote, “Nice Posting.”

Such heartwarming videos often go viral, racking up millions of views. In a similar incident, a youth performed the Bollywood song ‘Kesariya’ from the movie Brahmastra for two cops in Mumbai. The viral video shows the police personnel enjoying the man’s performance. The youngster also played the guitar and won hearts online with his music skills.