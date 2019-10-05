Youth attempts to smuggle gold inside wig, Twitter gives thumps up for creativity

Toggle Menu
Smugglers are coming up with new and innovative ideas to bypass Customs officials at airports. But this youngster went over and beyond to smuggle 1.13 kg of gold when he decided to shave a part of his hair and hide it inside his wig.

A Malapuram youth, identified as Naushad landed right into the web of Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) after attempting to smuggle gold inside which was hidden inside his wig. The gold, which was in compound form was placed on the shaved part of his head. The wig was then placed over the gold, to conceal it.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the accused landed in Kochi airport in the morning from Sharjah UAE, officials said. According to a local daily, the suspect was working a carrier and is a part of a larger smuggling network.

As soon as the news broke out, many took to Twitter to appreciate the accused of his creativity. Take a look at some reactions:

