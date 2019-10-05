Youth attempts to smuggle gold inside wig, Twitter gives thumps up for creativity

Smugglers are coming up with new and innovative ideas to bypass Customs officials at airports. But this youngster went over and beyond to smuggle 1.13 kg of gold when he decided to shave a part of his hair and hide it inside his wig.

A Malapuram youth, identified as Naushad landed right into the web of Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) after attempting to smuggle gold inside which was hidden inside his wig. The gold, which was in compound form was placed on the shaved part of his head. The wig was then placed over the gold, to conceal it.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the accused landed in Kochi airport in the morning from Sharjah UAE, officials said. According to a local daily, the suspect was working a carrier and is a part of a larger smuggling network.

As soon as the news broke out, many took to Twitter to appreciate the accused of his creativity. Take a look at some reactions:

This guy simply looks like syntex water tank 😂 — Paurush Ranjan (@paurush_ranjan) October 5, 2019

When you watched ayan movie last night and got inspired to do stuff — Stoned Thamizhan (@StonedThamizhan) October 4, 2019

guess his head was empty as he though he could get away through all the checking …. — Neo Nair (@fighter_nair) October 4, 2019

The thing *on* his head has more value than the thing that’s *inside* his head, literally. — आदर्श नाथ (@DrAdarshNath) October 4, 2019