‘Your treatment, your diagnosis: Rs 2,500’: This doctor pokes fun at infodemic and self-medication

With information on anything and everything available at their fingertip, people often rely on the internet for their health concerns. Whether it is a common cold or bigger health problems, internet users do basic research before consulting doctors.

A doctor has won the internet by sarcastically putting up a board with details of his fees for various consultation and treatment options. A photograph of the hilarious list was shared by Twitter user Gaurav Dalmia.

As per the board, the doctor normally charges Rs 200 for consultation. But if the doctor’s diagnosis were to be followed by the “patient’s own treatment methods”, it would cost Rs 500. The doctor would, however, charge Rs1,000 for answering questions that patients may ask on the basis of information gleaned from the internet.

If the doctor’s treatment were to be based on the “patient’s own diagnosis”, it would cost Rs 1,500. Poking fun at patients’ proclivity for self-medication, the board says that if diagnosis and treatment were to be solely by patients, it would cost them Rs 2,000.

This doctor gets it totally right!!! pic.twitter.com/iW9Ou8UVwO — Gaurav Dalmia (@gdalmiathinks) June 1, 2022

The spread on the internet of both accurate and inaccurate information about diseases has come to be known as infodemic during the pandemic. The photograph captioned “This doctor gets it totally right!” was retweeted by Harsh Goenka, chairman of the RPG Entreprises.

The doctor’s sarcasm triggered laughter online and many came up with funny reactions. “I would end up paying 2k,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “New world needs new kind of treatment.”

