‘Your name is in Epstein files’: IIT Hyderabad student sends ‘shocking’ email to tech founder; job pitch backfires

Harshdeep Rapal, founder and CEO of Legitt AI, recently took to social media to share an unusual, and alarming, job application he received from a student at IIT Hyderabad.

The student, a Computer Science and Engineering undergraduate, tried to grab Rapal’s attention with a shocking email subject line: “Your name is in Epstein Files.” When Rapal opened the mail, the first line read, “Hello Harshdeep, just kidding, I wanted you to open the mail.” The student then went on to introduce himself and attach his resume, expressing interest in discussing a potential opportunity related to the company’s Smart Contracts Assistant.

Rapal posted a redacted screenshot of the email and made it clear that he wasn’t amused. He called the tactic unprofessional and described it as a “shortcut” that most founders would simply ignore. Given the nature of his business, dealing with legal contracts, he stressed that accountability and professionalism are non-negotiable.

“Folks, please don’t do this. Take a moment to understand the context. At Legitt AI, we work in the business of contracts. It’s serious work that requires accountability, ownership, and professionalism. If your very first email to me has that kind of subject line and opening message, I (and honestly, most founders or business leaders) simply won’t respond,” he wrote.

He also pointed out the gap between academic projects and real-world expectations. “There’s a clear difference between working on college projects and being part of a real business team. I understand that desperation can sometimes push people to take shortcuts – but this approach won’t help you,” he added.

Folks, please don’t do this. Take a moment to understand the context. At Legitt AI, we work in the business of contracts. It’s serious work that requires accountability, ownership, and professionalism. If your very first email to me has that kind of subject line and opening… pic.twitter.com/S3LsXmR9uQ — Harshdeep Rapal | Legitt AI (@harshdeeprapal) February 12, 2026

The controversial subject line appeared to play off the recent frenzy surrounding the release of over three million pages of documents linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files have triggered widespread online debate, particularly after the names of several high-profile Indian figures surfaced in discussions.

Online reactions to the email were swift and largely critical. One user wrote, “Inconsiderate zoomers getting on whatever hype train is popular for the day. Not a single bit of professionalism.” Another commented, “Genuinely curious what goes through someone’s head when they hit send on this. It’s not just unprofessional, it’s a massive liability risk for any firm.”

A third said, “I am shocked at the immaturity level. With this thought process who would hire even if the candidate is the best in his hard skills. Psychology matters…” And a fourth added bluntly, “Really, who does this? This level of immaturity is unacceptable. I will never engage with such a firm or individuals. No thanks.”