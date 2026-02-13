‘Your name is in Epstein files’: IIT Hyderabad student sends ‘shocking’ email to tech founder; job pitch backfires

The controversial subject line appeared to play off the recent frenzy surrounding the release of over three million pages of documents linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 05:18 PM IST
IIT Hyderabad student Epstein files email to tech founderThe student, a Computer Science and Engineering undergraduate, tried to grab Rapal’s attention with a shocking email subject line
Make us preferred source on Google

Harshdeep Rapal, founder and CEO of Legitt AI, recently took to social media to share an unusual, and alarming, job application he received from a student at IIT Hyderabad.

The student, a Computer Science and Engineering undergraduate, tried to grab Rapal’s attention with a shocking email subject line: “Your name is in Epstein Files.” When Rapal opened the mail, the first line read, “Hello Harshdeep, just kidding, I wanted you to open the mail.” The student then went on to introduce himself and attach his resume, expressing interest in discussing a potential opportunity related to the company’s Smart Contracts Assistant.

Rapal posted a redacted screenshot of the email and made it clear that he wasn’t amused. He called the tactic unprofessional and described it as a “shortcut” that most founders would simply ignore. Given the nature of his business, dealing with legal contracts, he stressed that accountability and professionalism are non-negotiable.

“Folks, please don’t do this. Take a moment to understand the context. At Legitt AI, we work in the business of contracts. It’s serious work that requires accountability, ownership, and professionalism. If your very first email to me has that kind of subject line and opening message, I (and honestly, most founders or business leaders) simply won’t respond,” he wrote.

He also pointed out the gap between academic projects and real-world expectations. “There’s a clear difference between working on college projects and being part of a real business team. I understand that desperation can sometimes push people to take shortcuts – but this approach won’t help you,” he added.

Check out the post:

 

The controversial subject line appeared to play off the recent frenzy surrounding the release of over three million pages of documents linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files have triggered widespread online debate, particularly after the names of several high-profile Indian figures surfaced in discussions.

Online reactions to the email were swift and largely critical. One user wrote, “Inconsiderate zoomers getting on whatever hype train is popular for the day. Not a single bit of professionalism.” Another commented, “Genuinely curious what goes through someone’s head when they hit send on this. It’s not just unprofessional, it’s a massive liability risk for any firm.”

Story continues below this ad

A third said, “I am shocked at the immaturity level. With this thought process who would hire even if the candidate is the best in his hard skills. Psychology matters…” And a fourth added bluntly, “Really, who does this? This level of immaturity is unacceptable. I will never engage with such a firm or individuals. No thanks.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanks
Kharge flags expunction of ‘large portions’ of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Rajpal Yadav with wife Radha Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's second wife Radha opened up on Bollywood support for actor; he once called her his 'backbone'
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
As much as the victory is a timely fillip for Zimbabwean cricket it holds the mirror to Australia cricket’s peculiar relationship with the shortest format. (AP Photo)
Quick Comment: Not just 'one bad day', Australia haven't really warmed up to T20 cricket
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
What women want to see more of in romance
The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026
Victoria Espinel
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Advertisement
Must Read
How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
Quick Comment: Not just 'one bad day', Australia haven't really warmed up to T20 cricket
As much as the victory is a timely fillip for Zimbabwean cricket it holds the mirror to Australia cricket’s peculiar relationship with the shortest format. (AP Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026
What women want to see more of in romance
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement