‘Your Malayali accent is so sexy, say it again’: Stephy Sunny looks inwards to generate laughs

Riled by mother’s criticism over her reluctance to go to church, Stephy Sunny decided to vent her frustration creatively. Posing as her mother, the youngster shot a tongue-in-cheek video and shared it on Instagram in 2019. And that’s how it started for the 23-year-old girl from Kerala who is now a successful content creator and has over 81,000 followers on Instagram.

With her hilarious and sharp videos focussed on generational divide, Sunny captures the face-offs between millenials and their parents. Netizens find her video quite relatable as she depicts everyday reality in the life of middle class.

“I am a bit overwhelmed with the response I am getting on Instagram. There is also little pressure to work according to Instagram’s algorithm and to ensure that I do not lose my audience,” said Sunny. “I have realized that my audience are genuine and they are supporting me,” she added.

Malayalis especially find her Malayali teacher video very relatable. Teachers’ remarks like ‘can you give me a red pen of any ink?’, ‘students open the window, let the sun come in’, ‘nobody forgot to take their lunch’ have been mined for laughs by Sunny. Usual remarks of mothers such as ‘you can go to Goa, wear shorts, do it all after getting married at the age of 25,’ meanwhile, will be relevant to all youngsters irrespective of where they come from.

While her Instagram account is loaded with videos that take a jibe at Malayali mothers and their behaviour, Sunny says her mother has taken them in her stride and is very supportive. The youngster was inclined towards acting initially but as she juggled studies and career, she never found enough time and space to mould her talent.” I get ideas randomly. Mostly, those are inspired from everyday conversations with family members or relatives. My friend Adarsh Nair also helps me when I face creative block.”

She speaks of her videos that catapulted her to popularity. “Earlier, I had only 900 followers, but things changed after my videos on Malayali accent and mother scolding me for calling my boyfriend gained 1 million views.”

However, she has also fielded claims of being racist in her videos. Sunny’s video ‘Oh my God, your Malayali accent is so sexy’ garnered her over 1 million views but also invited some censure. “It is their viewpoint and ideology. My video was for fun and I made it clear,” she says. In the video, Sunny can be heard imitating how Malayalis say a few English words.

Sunny has been making the videos along with her day job. “I love to do it, it’s fun. Most of the days, I find two hours after work to ideate, shoot, edit and upload videos,” said Sunny. ” I am always willing to take up acting opportunities and I will continue my job for my financial independence,” she added.

Stephy Sunny is currently working in the administrative section of a school in Delhi. Hailing from Kottayam district of Kerala, she was brought up in Delhi.