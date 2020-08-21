‘Stunning’: Youngsters in Maharashtra village create eco-friendly Ganesh portrait in a farm, video goes viral

The artist behind the project said they wanted to create something unique keeping ecofriendly theme at the centre for all to enjoy during pandemic. (@mr_chitrkar/ Instagram)

As the last leg of preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 are in full swing, an eco-friendly model of Lord Ganesha has impressed many people. In a video doing rounds on social media sites, ahead of the 10-day Hindu festival, a beautiful Ganesh artwork made using seasonal crops in a farm field is winning hearts. An aerial footage of the giant portrait of the Ganapati has delighted even actors and politicians, including Union Minister Smriti Irani, who retweeted the video.

The youth of Bala village in Sholapur, started carving the image of Ganpati Bappa in a half acre farm a month ago. Now it is complete after their hard work. #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/6PgM4o7ODN — Harshal Purohit (@iPurohitHarshal) August 21, 2020

The huge artwork, 200 ft in length and 100 ft in breadth, has been created by a group of youngsters in Bale village in Maharashtra’s Solapur. Talking to indianexpress.com, Pratik Tandale, the artist behind the artwork, said it was all done keeping the current situation of the world as we wanted to spread joy through our creation.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ganesh Chaturthi won’t be the same this year as large gatherings are discouraged and all are advised to practice social distancing. So, I thought why not create something that can be seen from afar and no gathering was required,” the 20-year-old self-taught artist said over the telephone.

So, without letting the virus dampen the spirit of the festival, Tandale and his group of friends, all in their early 20s, took on the mammoth task to create the big painting on the farm, which, the artist said, took around 45 days to finish.

“It was a big task, from tilling the ground, to mark the dimension and grow the crop in the designated place, in coherence so it can be seen properly was a challenge,” he said. Although people are stunned by the finished farm painting, he said it wasn’t a success in one go.

“The photo that everyone is seeing is actually our third attempt. First two failed owing to incessant rainfall. At first we tried to create a portrait by lime powder and red sand but rain washed it away. Then we combined both with the crops to create it and it worked out,” he explained.

These youngsters have created a green image of Lord Ganesha using natural ingredients like grass, oats and wheat plants to get the green cover seen in the video. The whitish colour on the painting was achieved by lime powder, while the areas showing brown colour were filled with coarse red sand.

The group of farming and art enthusiasts pitched in from their own pocket to create the masterpiece, spending around Rs 25,000 for it, Tandale said. Although most people who shared the video or photo of his creations haven’t mentioned his name, the young artist is happy it brought joy to all in such trying times.

As the festival is marked with the installation of Ganesh idols in homes, or publicly in elaborate pandals, across the country, especially in Maharashtra, this year it will be a much muted celebrations as people have been urged to stay home.

Many on social media lauded the makers and said the artwork is mesmerising. Many pointed that the ecofriendly idea will be dissolved without harming the nature in time for visarjan.

Next we should find eco friendly Ganapathy Immersions. Make idols of sand and not use any paint on it. it will dissolve in water just like we want to dissolve in His Blessings — Sreelakshmy R Menon (@LAKSHMY_03) August 21, 2020

Appreciated Boys .. 👌🏻👍🏻 — Nandy (@NandishBalicha1) August 21, 2020

Really appreciable work 👏👏❤️🙏.. praiseworthy 👏👏🙏..

Ganapati Bappa Morya 🙏 — shuvasmita swain (@SwainShuvasmita) August 21, 2020

How wonderful….🙏🙏 Lovely idea… Ganapati represents the vibrant Nature and so the festival comes in the rainy season. We worship him with 21 varieties of leaves…all having a medicinal value….A beautiful way to celebrate the festival….🙏🙏 — Vasumati Devi Sarma (@DeviVasumati) August 20, 2020

It’s a Visual treat guys. Thank you!!! — Dilip Kumar L (@dilipmddy) August 20, 2020

Beautifully crafted 🙏 — Vinay Kashyap (@Vinay_Kashyap84) August 21, 2020

What a BRILLIANT & BEAUTIFUL way to celebrate the festival ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/0uW6nAdgtM — Harsh Jain (@harsh_hrj) August 21, 2020

We will always find a way out to welcome Ganapati Bappa as always as grand as it should be!! https://t.co/FrKkSPEcN3 — Murulesh (@murubh) August 21, 2020

Astoundingly Beautiful…. 🙏🙏🙏for their hardwork .. Ganapathi Bappa moriya .🐘…🐀 https://t.co/8VnLtPrkVB — MyeSat (@mye_sat) August 20, 2020

Wow!! Creativity, Dedication and hard work https://t.co/zi98PeLY5d — YS (@Yasmin_freedom) August 21, 2020

Bappa Morya 🙏🙏 Kudos to the Bale Boyz 👍❤️ https://t.co/P6b9u84mEH — Vivek Telang (@VivekTelang3) August 21, 2020

