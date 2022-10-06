Watch: Youngsters attempt to click photos with a tiger in MP forest reserve. Netizens furious

A lot of wildlife enthusiasts like to go to forest reserves as they wish to see wild animals in their natural habitat. And considers themselves lucky if they can spot a tiger in the wild. However, there are certain things one should never do after seeing a tiger or any wild animal, like some youngsters at a Madhya Pradesh tiger reserve recently.

A video from Panna Tiger Reserve shows how some youngsters threw caution to the wind as they tried to get their photos clicked with a tiger. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter Thursday and it has received more than 3,500 views already.

The youngsters got down from their vehicles and attempted to click photos with the tiger. The tiger appears dangerously close as it saunters in the forest and then crosses the road. Even after the tiger crossed the road, the men kept following him for some time and shooting a video.

Nanda shared the video with an important message. “Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this wired behaviour,” he wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video below:

Their actions didn’t go down well with netizens. “Weird Guys!” “Not caring for their Own Precious Life!” “Taking Selfies to satisfy other humans!” commented a Twitter user. “My God …one guy tried selfie hats off,” wrote another. “Most deaths due to mobile photography happens in India,” said a third.