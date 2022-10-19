Youngster helps 75-year-old ragpicker set up vegetable stall, wins hearts online

Social media sites are platforms where people’s struggles are highlighted and acts of kindness win praises. Now, a blogger has taken to Instagram to put the spotlight on the life of an elderly woman, a ragpicker, and her struggles.

Blogger Tarun Mishra has earned the praise of Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan for changing the elderly woman’s life by helping her set up a stall to sell vegetables.

In the clip, the 75-year-old woman is seen picking rags from a garbage pile when the blogger asks her what she is doing. The woman, clad in a saree, tells him she wants to sell it. Both of them have tea together, after which the blogger visits her dilapidated house. Moved by her plight, the man takes her to a grocery store and buys her essential items. They also purchase loads of vegetables from the market and gets a cart for her. The woman is seen doing rituals while setting up the stall for the first time. Children and other neighbourhood people are seen watching her with awe.

“Humanity,” Sharan captioned the clip. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 1,67,200 views.

“The first smile and the last smile are very different. we are proud of our brother,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “Kindness is beautiful….. its gorgeous it’s handsome it’s love.” A third user commented, “Be the reason of someone’s happiness.”

The clip was initially shared by the blogger Tarun Mishra on Instagram and his account includes multiple videos featuring acts of kindness.