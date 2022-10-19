scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Youngster helps 75-year-old ragpicker set up vegetable stall, wins hearts online

The blogger Tarun Mishra has earned the praise of Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan for turning an elderly woman's life by helping her set up a vegetable selling stall.

ragpicker turned to be vegetable seller, blogger helps ragpicker, Awanish Sharan, ragpicker, kind, indian expressMoved by her plight, the man takes her to a grocery store and buys her essential items. They purchase loads of vegetables from the market and get a cart.

Social media sites are platforms where people’s struggles are highlighted and acts of kindness win praises. Now, a blogger has taken to Instagram to put the spotlight on the life of an elderly woman, a ragpicker, and her struggles.

Blogger Tarun Mishra has earned the praise of Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan for changing the elderly woman’s life by helping her set up a stall to sell vegetables.

ALSO READ |‘Let’s help her’: Video of elderly woman selling papads in Jaipur moves netizens

In the clip, the 75-year-old woman is seen picking rags from a garbage pile when the blogger asks her what she is doing. The woman, clad in a saree, tells him she wants to sell it. Both of them have tea together, after which the blogger visits her dilapidated house. Moved by her plight, the man takes her to a grocery store and buys her essential items. They also purchase loads of vegetables from the market and gets a cart for her. The woman is seen doing rituals while setting up the stall for the first time. Children and other neighbourhood people are seen watching her with awe.

“Humanity,” Sharan captioned the clip. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 1,67,200 views.

“The first smile and the last smile are very different. we are proud of our brother,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “Kindness is beautiful….. its gorgeous it’s handsome it’s love.” A third user commented, “Be the reason of someone’s happiness.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

The clip was initially shared by the blogger Tarun Mishra on Instagram and his account includes multiple videos featuring acts of kindness.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:22:20 pm
Next Story

Matrimonial ad lists ‘Tier 1’ premier institutes as partner preference, netizens amused

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement