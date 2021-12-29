Youngster flips in the air and falls directly into a pair of shorts, watch hilarious stunt

Social media is a platform where people showcase their talents. There is no dearth of stunt performances in the world of internet. Now, a video of a youngster flipping and wearing a pair of shorts held by his friends has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, two youngsters can be seen holding shorts. Another youngster runs and flips himself upside down. Astonishingly, he manages to fall right into the shorts.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by balwant singh (@balwant5083)

The clip has been shared from Balwant Singh’s Instagram handle. Shared on December 16, the post has garnered over 14 lakh likes, and spread some laughter online.

Earlier, during a cricket tournament in Maharashtra, Purandar Premier League, an umpire gained the spotlight with his on-field shenanigans. To signal a wide ball, the umpire borrowed a yoga pose and left the match audience surprised.

In May this year, a couple of teenagers from Nellore village in Andhra Pradesh recreated a stunt scene from the Telugu movie ‘Vakeel Saab.’ The video had taken the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, viral stunts on roads have been pulled by police. In a attempt to shoot a video, a man ran across the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Telangana and danced in the middle of the road. Raising alarm, Cyderabad Police had shared the video on Twitter and slammed the man.