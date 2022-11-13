scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

‘Giant horn puppy’: Young rhino calf dances in joy after spotting caretaker

Like dogs and cats, rhino calves also indulge in behaviours like zoomies.

When one thinks of zoomies, one thinks of hyperactive dogs and cats. However, a video showing a young rhino calf bursting into zoomies is going viral.

The video shows a young rhino calf running around the zoo enclosure as soon as the animal spots the caretaker. The now-viral video was taken at the Fort Worth Zoo in the US’s Texas. It was first posted on the Fort Worth Zoo’s TikTok account but is being widely shared across social media platforms by netizens. Zoo authorities said the six-year-old southern black rhino, Crockett, expresses his excitement by looking at his keeper Kylee.

ALSO RED |Watch: Rhinoceros walks on Nepal road unmindful of people touching it

The Oxford dictionary defines zoomies as “a sudden burst of frenetic energy in which an animal (typically a dog or cat) runs to and fro.” Often domesticated animals exhibit zoomies when they are excited or happy.

Commenting on the video, many people compared the rhino’s behaviour with a giant pet dog. A Twitter user wrote, “I’ve heard that unlike their wild counterparts, hand raised Rhinos become surprisingly attached and emotional to their caretaker. They’re basically giant lap dogs”.

Many netizens also questioned the ethics of keeping wild animals like rhinos in captivity. A Twitter user remarked, “Nice, but in some ways sad too – maybe it would have had a different life in the wild, but humans put it here and we now rejoice at t recognizing it’s caretaker. Maybe it was a saved animal that might not lived in the wild – I don’t know”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 12:20:58 pm
