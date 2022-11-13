‘Giant horn puppy’: Young rhino calf dances in joy after spotting caretaker

When one thinks of zoomies, one thinks of hyperactive dogs and cats. However, a video showing a young rhino calf bursting into zoomies is going viral.

The video shows a young rhino calf running around the zoo enclosure as soon as the animal spots the caretaker. The now-viral video was taken at the Fort Worth Zoo in the US’s Texas. It was first posted on the Fort Worth Zoo’s TikTok account but is being widely shared across social media platforms by netizens. Zoo authorities said the six-year-old southern black rhino, Crockett, expresses his excitement by looking at his keeper Kylee.

The Oxford dictionary defines zoomies as “a sudden burst of frenetic energy in which an animal (typically a dog or cat) runs to and fro.” Often domesticated animals exhibit zoomies when they are excited or happy.

Rhino so happy to see his caretaker he gets the zoomies pic.twitter.com/EG6FDvq5tF — B&S (@_B___S) November 11, 2022

He even tippie toed like a dog. Again, as much as we make fun of the animators for making every animals in animated movies behave like a dog, it’s true in real life too apparently. — Saikat Bhowmik (@saiko4u) November 11, 2022

Rhino’s are just big Pointy Puppies. — Christopher Overbeck (@Christo25568024) November 11, 2022

Slow motion zoomies but zoomies none the less😂 — David Highsmith 🌎 (@DavidHighsmith5) November 11, 2022

sorry, am a whiner, they must be out there in the wild with their families…imagine been taken out and be placed in a 1000sqm mansion, staying alone, no visits, no contacts with family

cute video though — Phil Mutonhodza (@MutonhodzaPhil) November 11, 2022

Nice, but in some ways sad too – maybe it would have had a different life in the wild, but humans put it here and we now rejoice it recognizing it’s caretaker. Maybe it was a saved animal that might not lived in the wild – I don’t know — ConfusedEngineer (@ConfusedEnginee) November 12, 2022

yeah I’ve heard that unlike their wild counterparts, hand raised Rhinos becomes surprisingly attached and emotional to their caretaker. They’re basically giant lap dogs — Stofferex (@stofferex) November 11, 2022

