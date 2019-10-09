Interview of Haryana politician Naina Singh Chautala by ‘young reporter’ goes viral

An interview of Haryana politician and Jannayak Janata Party candidate Naina Singh Chautala by a young reporter has gone viral with many praising the boy’s interviewing skills. While the clip was originally posted on the boy’s YouTube page called Goldy Goyat, it gained traction after it was shared on Facebook.

Viewed over 4 lakh times, the clip shows the young boy asking questions about the Jansamman rally organised by the party. The 2.07-second video begins with Goyat introducing Chautala to his viewers and exchanging pleasantries with her before asking the questions he had prepared.

In the video, the politician looks visibly surprised by some of the boy’s questions, but answers all his questions, including one about the INLD.

Naina is contesting from the Badhra seat in the upcoming state polls. The wife of Ajay Singh Chautala, she currently represents the Dabwali seat and is contesting from a new constituency following the formation of the Jannayak Janata Party due to a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). She will take on former Chief Minister Bansi Lal’s son and former Board of Control for Cricket in India president Ranbir Singh Mahindra of Congress. BJP has retained its sitting MLA, Sukhwinder Sheoran, from the seat.

The viral clip sparked several reactions on social media, with many praising the boy.

However, this interview is not his first. According to the YouTube page, which has over 200 videos, there are several clips of the boy interviewing many politicians such as Dushyant Chautala, Mahavir Gupta, Amarjeet Dhanda among others.