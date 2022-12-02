scorecardresearch
Young Pakistani fan given two tickets to attend Rawalpindi Test by England’s Barmy Army

A video of the young boy from Pakistan being given two tickets by visiting England fans was shared on Twitter by England’s Barmy Army.

The England cricket team is in Pakistan to play a Test series for the first time in 17 years. The historic three-match Test series began with the first Test in Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium Thursday with England scoring a record 506/4 on day 1.

England’s Barmy Army, an England cricket supporters’ group, posted a video on Twitter Friday showing a young boy interacting with the visiting fans. The boy identified as Daim didn’t have a ticket for today so a member of the Barmy Army gave him a ticket for today and tomorrow. The boy is seen shaking hands with the England supporters.

“Meet Daim. He joined us yesterday but didn’t have a ticket for today but one of our kind members helped him get a ticket for today and tomorrow. Two nations, one sport,” they captioned the video.

“See.. We don’t cares whats results will come out through series. English team visited Pakistan for test series after long 17 years, it’s enough for our joy,” said a user. “A wonderful gesture and a wonderful young man. You’re all a credit to this great sport,” appreciated another user. “Kind gestures are always remembered. Love from Pakistan,” wrote a third.

England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match with four Englishmen, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, hitting centuries. Earlier, a virus scare had swept through the visitors’ camp in Rawalpindi during the week.

The second Test will be played at Multan from December 9-13 before England round off the tour with the final Test at Karachi from December 17-21.

