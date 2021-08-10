scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Video of young ‘journalist’ reporting Manipur CM’s visit to open oxygen plant impresses politician

What grabbed eyeballs on social media is how the young man kept reporting even amid the deafening noise made by the helicopter

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2021 7:32:52 pm
manipur, manipur cm, n biren singh, manipur cm inaugurate oxygen plants, psa manipur, young boy manipur cm reporting, viral videos, indian expressThe little boy's reporting skills impressed netizens online.

To boost the infrastructure of medical oxygen in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Monday inaugurated several oxygen plants in various districts. Later, a report by a young ‘journalist’ caught his attention and Singh tweeted the video Tuesday.

What grabbed Singh’s attention was his excitement when the CM’s helicopter arrived at his village. Reporting from a terrace overlooking a ground where the helicopter would land, the young ‘journalist’ could be heard informing his audience about Singh’s arrival and how the newly-opened plant will help the people of the area. He also thanked the CM for the initiative.

However, what grabbed eyeballs on social media is how the young man kept reporting even amid the deafening noise made by the helicopter.

While major issues of the state are usually left for veteran journalists, the young man’s enthusiasm and delivery impressed many online, including Singh himself, who called the young reporter his “friend”. Netizens also commended his choice of words and his reporting style and wanted to know if he creates such videos regularly.

Watch the video here:

The CM inaugurated oxygen plants in three hill districts of the state, in a preparedness for any possible Covid-19 emergency.

The three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants were inaugurated in Chandel, Senapati and Ukhrul districts and have the capacity of producing 100KL oxygen per minute (LPM) and could refill around 200 D-type oxygen cylinders daily at each PSA plant, according to ANI.

 

The chief minister was accompanied by some ministers and top officials of the state government and health department. In May, while announcing the plants, he had assured that the state would provide all possible assistance to the districts in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

