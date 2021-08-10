Video of young ‘journalist’ reporting Manipur CM’s visit to open oxygen plant impresses politician

To boost the infrastructure of medical oxygen in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Monday inaugurated several oxygen plants in various districts. Later, a report by a young ‘journalist’ caught his attention and Singh tweeted the video Tuesday.

What grabbed Singh’s attention was his excitement when the CM’s helicopter arrived at his village. Reporting from a terrace overlooking a ground where the helicopter would land, the young ‘journalist’ could be heard informing his audience about Singh’s arrival and how the newly-opened plant will help the people of the area. He also thanked the CM for the initiative.

However, what grabbed eyeballs on social media is how the young man kept reporting even amid the deafening noise made by the helicopter.

While major issues of the state are usually left for veteran journalists, the young man’s enthusiasm and delivery impressed many online, including Singh himself, who called the young reporter his “friend”. Netizens also commended his choice of words and his reporting style and wanted to know if he creates such videos regularly.

Watch the video here:

Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/agk5zch4A3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 10, 2021

The CM inaugurated oxygen plants in three hill districts of the state, in a preparedness for any possible Covid-19 emergency.

The three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants were inaugurated in Chandel, Senapati and Ukhrul districts and have the capacity of producing 100KL oxygen per minute (LPM) and could refill around 200 D-type oxygen cylinders daily at each PSA plant, according to ANI.

In yet another milestone in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across districts in Manipur, I’m happy to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen Plant at Senapati District Hospital today. With this plant in place, there will be no shortage of oxygen in the District. pic.twitter.com/ir6AFw66uL — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 9, 2021

Superb 👏👏👏 This young man made my day – can’t stop smiling . Please appoint him as junior ambassador of your state . He is already a star reporter. He will make a great brand ambassador for tourism to your state . — Delta (@Now_Is_) August 10, 2021

How cute ❤️ and his happiness when finally he was able to talk about the helicopter 😂 — Phool Patti Girl🚩 (@suchita_p05) August 10, 2021

Aaj bade journalist dekhle please news reporting as it is kaise ki jaati hai 😄 the flying helicopter 🚁 made them all so excited — Sugandha🇮🇳 (@sugandha_03) August 10, 2021

This is called reporting direct Dil Se❤️ — Rohit Choudhury (@Rohitskaziranga) August 10, 2021

The chief minister was accompanied by some ministers and top officials of the state government and health department. In May, while announcing the plants, he had assured that the state would provide all possible assistance to the districts in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.