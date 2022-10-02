Young boy with hearing impairment surprised as Disney characters greet him with sign language

A heartwarming video of an interaction between a young boy with hearing impairment and Disneyland workers dressed as popular cartoon characters Pluto, Minnie and Mickey at the theme park in California is going viral on social media.

The wholesome video, first recorded in 2017, shows the young boy greeting the characters, who in turn say “Nice to meet you” and “I love you” to him in American Sign Language. After this, the young boy embraces the characters.

This video was posted on Twitter by a popular account, Goodable (@Goodable). “A young deaf boy went to Disneyland but was sad because he wouldn’t be able to speak with the Disney characters. When Mickey and Minnie saw he was deaf, they walked over — and gave him the best surprise ever. Everyone belongs,” Goodable wrote on Sunday.

This video has so far gathered over 5.8 lakh views.

A young deaf boy went to Disneyland but was sad because he wouldn’t be able to speak with the Disney characters. When Mickey and Minnie saw he was deaf, they walked over — and gave him the best surprise ever. Everyone belongs. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tBVINH3fd7 — Goodable (@Goodable) October 1, 2022

Warms my heart ❤️ — Lisa Boike 🐶🦋🐠🌻🥑🥖🍿 (@lisaboike) October 1, 2022

This is too sweet. More people should learn sign language just for times like this. Good on them. — Heather Ragsdale (@Ravie30) October 1, 2022

I would give this a hundred ❤️’s if twitter let me! — David White (@DavidWh78198710) October 2, 2022

We watched a large group of deaf & developmentally delayed kids attend the Festival of the Lion King. We thought it would be visually interesting. But Disney brought out singing & dancing interpreters for the show and included the kids in a parade at the end. Inclusion matters. — Kathryn Delaney (@kathdelwar) October 1, 2022

This is beautiful but the corporation should give refunds or at least vouchers for Hurricane Ian cancellations. It is truly bad business if you don’t refund for unforeseen natural disasters. 😡 — R. Dominic Coleman (@OmniHuit) October 1, 2022

This is awesome! Back in the day when I worked for Marvel portraying many of their heroes, I learned to sign “hi, I’m spider-man. Nice to meet you.” for just this occasion. ❤️🦸‍♂️ — Global Superhero Initiative (@GSINITIATIVE1) October 1, 2022

