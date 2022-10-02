scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Young boy with hearing impairment surprised as Disney characters greet him with sign language

The heartwarming interaction between the boy and Pluto, Minnie and Mickey was captured at Disneyland in the US.

A heartwarming video of an interaction between a young boy with hearing impairment and Disneyland workers dressed as popular cartoon characters Pluto, Minnie and Mickey at the theme park in California is going viral on social media.

The wholesome video, first recorded in 2017, shows the young boy greeting the characters, who in turn say “Nice to meet you” and “I love you” to him in American Sign Language. After this, the young boy embraces the characters.

ALSO READ |‘Precious’: Toddler interprets for hearing-impaired dad, melts hearts online

This video was posted on Twitter by a popular account, Goodable (@Goodable). “A young deaf boy went to Disneyland but was sad because he wouldn’t be able to speak with the Disney characters. When Mickey and Minnie saw he was deaf, they walked over — and gave him the best surprise ever. Everyone belongs,” Goodable wrote on Sunday.

This video has so far gathered over 5.8 lakh views.

A Twitter user commented, “This is awesome! Back in the day when I worked for Marvel portraying many of their heroes, I learned to sign “hi, I’m spider-man. Nice to meet you.” for just this occasion. ❤️🦸‍♂️”

Another Twitter user wrote, “We watched a large group of deaf & developmentally delayed kids attend the Festival of the Lion King. We thought it would be visually interesting. But Disney brought out singing & dancing interpreters for the show and included the kids in a parade at the end. Inclusion matters.”

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 03:52:16 pm
