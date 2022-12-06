‘Beautiful upbringing’: Young boy on Delhi Metro cleans up after spilling food, wins netizens’ praise

Indians are generally derided for their poor cleaning etiquette and also for littering. It is evident when one visits a crowded place and can see plastic waste and used bottles lying around. Contrary to such notions and stereotypes, a man shared an incident on LinkedIn about a young boy cleaning the mess he made on Delhi Metro.

Ashu Singh shared the incident that happened on Delhi Metro two days ago. Singh said he saw the young boy, who was sitting with plugged earphones, take out his water bottle from his bag when his tiffin box fell and his lunch spilled on the floor.

The boy tore out a page from one of his notebooks and picked all the food from the floor. Not only that, he even wiped the floor clean with his handkerchief and left it exactly like it was before the spillage. He even shared a couple of photos showing the boy cleaning the floor.

The post has received more than 59,000 likes since being posted and got many appreciative comments from netizens.

“Beautiful upbringing. Salute to the parents,” wrote a user. “This is how a responsible citizen should behave…if all of us just clean after ourselves we can make our surroundings clean and beautiful….we do not need any abhiyan for this…we just need to realize that the planet is ours and we are the ones who can make the difference,” said another. “Amazing and inspirational,” another netizen posted.