‘Real beauty’: Netizens in awe of young boy lovingly feeding birds. Watch

In today’s busy world, when people hardly have time for themselves, it feels soothing to see people being kind to animals and birds. A video showcasing similar sentiments is now going viral.

In the undated video, a young boy is seen feeding a group of birds. Interestingly, the birds seem comfortable enough with accepting food directly from the boy.

The video was shared Sunday by a popular Twitter account called Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar). “Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world,” says the caption of the clip.

“Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world.” pic.twitter.com/NjlZjvxGG1 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 5, 2023

This video has amassed more than 1.4 million views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Truly that’s why we need people like that. To change the world and will benefit others.” Another person wrote, “Real Beauty”.

In April 2021, a similar video had gone viral that showed a boy helping a pigeon drink water. In the video, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the kind boy was seen extending the spoon from his balcony to a pigeon sitting on a ledge. The boy’s efforts bore fruits after the pigeon drinks from the makeshift water holder.

In August 2021, when the world was in lockdown, 27-year-old Radhika Sonawane began caring for birds in her rented apartment. The Pune-based finance professional hung bird feeders and water bowls to cater to birds who soon began visiting her place in large numbers.