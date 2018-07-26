Matrimonial ad agency lists ‘beautiful girls’ under young achievers category, gets slammed for being sexist

People were irked by the ad as it ridiculed women and reduced them to only beauty. (Source: Twitter) People were irked by the ad as it ridiculed women and reduced them to only beauty. (Source: Twitter)

A matrimonial agency in Bengaluru listed ‘beautiful girls’ as a category to become ‘young achievers’ in one of their add campaigns. Calling the ad, that appeared on the front page of a priminant national dialy, sexist and regressive, people on social media slammed the ad agency.

The ad was placed for an event next month which will be open to people belonging to “ultra-rich families” or “celebrities or VVIP families” in Bengaluru. The ad listed “beautiful girls” among other young achievers like “Successful entrepreneurs”, “Eminent professionals (IAS/IPS, IRS, Scientists, etc.)”, Youngsters graduated from top universities (IIT, IIM, CA, etc.).” Many also slammed them for propagating elitist culture.

How many different types of tacky & ignorant can you be?

Ad in leading Indian paper #TheHindu for an arranged matrimony meet at a top hotel #LeelaPalace Bangalore. Eligibility: people from high net worth families & young achievers. PS- “beautiful girls” count as young achievers! pic.twitter.com/8J1FvyuRNJ — Sharanya Haridas (@haridassharanya) July 26, 2018

“Young achievers matrimony meet” appalled to see this #ad floating on social media. Who are the young achievers? Doctors #IITians #IIAMs. High net families? Is this a business deal or what? Worst still, this event is sold out! Good luck to marriages based on these qualifications! pic.twitter.com/YlZVx1TIJY — Dr. Shruti Kapoor (@kapoors_s) July 25, 2018

Beautiful is all that women can achieve — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) July 25, 2018

Another example of how #India treats its ‘young women achievers’. Did ‘Fair and Lovely’ cream sponsor the event? Can someone tell me if these #beautifulgirls were entitled to the alcoholic ‘welcome drinks’? #feminism #feminist #notskindeep #inequality https://t.co/wfj56equd9 — Nalini Singh (@nalinisingh111) July 26, 2018

Seriously bothered by this ad from this morning’s BLR Hindu… young achiever’s and “beautiful girls” … nothing against beauty, but why are women still being evaluated on just their beauty that too in a forum for matchmaking for young achiever’s- flummoxed!! pic.twitter.com/Rd6D1oAadA — Debarati Sen (@1DebaratiSen) July 25, 2018

Okay… Now there’s something called “young” “achievers” matrimony meet ?! Like seriously?! 🙄 You’ll never find a better example of the shallow nature of the human condition. https://t.co/DQs1vYKUrI — Dr. Sanjana (@iam_DrSanjana) July 25, 2018

So apparently, being “beautiful” classifies as a “young achiever”. There is always a bias towards girls (in matrimony industry) – but explicitly mentioning it like this – WEIRD & STUPID pic.twitter.com/P45j6HbKiO — Harry (@inditripper) July 25, 2018

Young achievers matrimony meet. Achievements include successful entrepreneurship, entry into elite universities… or for women, just being beautiful. (Pic stolen from @KabirTaneja who is a young achiever himself). pic.twitter.com/h5aURz6cJB — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) July 25, 2018

It’s 2018 and there’s a young achievers matrimony meet that promises beautiful girls. This whole thing is regressive on so many counts. pic.twitter.com/qgp8qAXMsZ — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 25, 2018

See, Mr. & Mrs. Sreeram of Young Achievers Matrimony @YMatrimony understand your status in society. But you better be “ultra rich”, or “beautiful girl” to get anywhere near this vile, disgusting clique.@IndianAtheists @FeminismInIndia pic.twitter.com/CvqmNcIcL6 — Nirmukta (@Nirmukta) July 25, 2018

Came across this ad in @the_hindu. Made me sick to my stomach! Is this the basis on which you want to choose your life partner? Smh…. PS – Apparently being a “beautiful girl” qualifies you as a young achiever 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uWn4sq37kL — Karthik (@kihtrak94) July 25, 2018

New-age matrimony be like old, distasteful wine in fancy new bottles. What makes a woman a “young achiever?” Oh, she’s beautiful. #everydaysexism #patriarchy2018 pic.twitter.com/5ZA4pXIUIB — kamalika ghosh (@GhoshKamalika) July 25, 2018

Dear Mr & Mrs Sreeram,

How on earth did you guys come up with this piece of shit??? To those #YoungAchievers who don’t come under the categories listed in this ad can talk to them personally by calling the below mentioned number.. PS: This is the link- @YMatrimony make them trend pic.twitter.com/rgZa3U6ClX — Pournaa Sridhar (@pournaa) July 25, 2018

I was just wondering how we weren’t even considered a “young achiever for matrimony”, and then I see a totally separate market. #Facepalm — Achu🗼 (@_doctorquill) July 25, 2018

What bullshit is this??? Only “beautiful girls” are young achievers??? Does anything pass off in the name of matrimony in this country? @dhanyarajendran pic.twitter.com/c277NSsPnt — Anoop RK (@Anoop_RK) July 25, 2018

Ohh these “Richie Rich” types… What good are these young achievers if they couldn’t find their soul-mates, need 2 to accompany them & had to cough up tens of thousands of rupees for getting a meeting arranged? And which genius came up with the inclusion of “Beautiful Girls”? pic.twitter.com/lllNgtv87D — Sarav (@ananvaras) July 25, 2018

Omg, is this for real? 😳. I mean that definition of young achievers and those bullet points!!! 😑😑 https://t.co/NLfHcOKuMG — kanupriyasindhu (@kanupriyasindhu) July 25, 2018

Indian Matchmaking 101. Male ‘young achiever’ = successful entrepreneurs. Female ‘young achiever’ = ‘beautiful girls’. And if you’re rich, none of the rules apply. https://t.co/TZOphSRoRZ — Ravi Agrawal (@RaviReports) July 25, 2018

you just KNOW that when they say “young achievers” they mean male. young achievers, to be paired with beautiful girls incredible https://t.co/JPL5jhLX1T — priya (@priya_ebooks) July 25, 2018

This is so problematic. Where do I even begin? You’re a “young achiever” if you have a better than average face? (Only girls, mind you.) How are you charging so much for registration and serving only vegetarian food? 😂 Do you help with same sex rishtas? @bharatmatrimony pic.twitter.com/PeH7zOO9K3 — Yashaswinee (@bajebingh20) July 25, 2018

Apparently being a “beautiful girl” is the only requirement for being a young achiever. Being a smart woman doesn’t matter. pic.twitter.com/blCteoqwqx — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) July 25, 2018

Young achiever’s definition as per these people : money + beautiful girls. 😑 pic.twitter.com/sR40EzZb3x — Vipin Rajan (@vipin_rajan) July 25, 2018

. Such a pity that “ultra rich family” is being used as an alternative to “young achievers”– so if you are worthless in terms of your intellect & achievement, you should be “worthy” in terms of your financial standing :O https://t.co/fAKbEBatzQ — Mahima Kini (@Mahi2weets) July 25, 2018

After the ad created a huge outrage online, the advertisers said it was a mistake. “We did not want to be discriminatory. It is not as though girls who are not beautiful are not allowed. The YAM matrimony meet was for young achievers and actually that is the only criteria,” Mr Sreeram of the company told NewsMinute. He also added that he was suggested to add the criteria by someone else during their previous meet only reserved for doctors as an avenue to include more girls who did not meet other criteria set by the company.

