Thursday, July 26, 2018
Matrimonial ad agency lists ‘beautiful girls’ under young achievers category, gets slammed for being sexist

‘Young Achiever’s Matrimony’ placed a frontpage ad recently in which it listed who can be deemed as 'young achievers', and one category was of "beautiful girls". The ad catered to only ultra high people and has been receiving severe backlash online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 1:38:52 pm
young achievers matrimony, young achievers meet, sexist ad, matrimony ads, sexism matrimonial ad, viral news, indian express, hindu matrimonial ad, People were irked by the ad as it ridiculed women and reduced them to only beauty. (Source: Twitter)

A matrimonial agency in Bengaluru listed ‘beautiful girls’ as a category to become ‘young achievers’ in one of their add campaigns. Calling the ad, that appeared on the front page of a priminant national dialy, sexist and regressive, people on social media slammed the ad agency.

The ad was placed for an event next month which will be open to people belonging to “ultra-rich families” or “celebrities or VVIP families” in Bengaluru. The ad listed “beautiful girls” among other young achievers like “Successful entrepreneurs”, “Eminent professionals (IAS/IPS, IRS, Scientists, etc.)”, Youngsters graduated from top universities (IIT, IIM, CA, etc.).” Many also slammed them for propagating elitist culture.

 

After the ad created a huge outrage online, the advertisers said it was a mistake. “We did not want to be discriminatory. It is not as though girls who are not beautiful are not allowed. The YAM matrimony meet was for young achievers and actually that is the only criteria,” Mr Sreeram of the company told NewsMinute. He also added that he was suggested to add the criteria by someone else during their previous meet only reserved for doctors as an avenue to include more girls who did not meet other criteria set by the company.

