‘You won’t die’: Kiren Rijiju as he extends Arunachal invite

To ring in the new year, there are many who have meticulously put together travel plans. There are some among them who are determined not to let their plans go awry come what may.

We saw once such person on Twitter when Law and Justice minister Kiren Rijiju shared an advisory for tourists planning to visit Tawang.

Advise to tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at this point of time. It is reported heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Pls get proper information before you move because the road is extremely dengerous to drive and temperature goes down to -25 ! pic.twitter.com/sLYM9aF4Fh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 26, 2021

Sharing a video of him being stuck in a snow-covered road, Rijiju cautioned people that it is “extremely dangerous to drive” in sub-zero temperatures. In response to this tweet, a person who plans to be in Arunachal on new year, pleaded with the minister to not impose any restrictions as his tickets are booked, while adding: “…Marega tho marega lekin trip cancel nai hoga. (I will die if I have to, the trip will not be cancelled.”

To this, the minister assured the Twitter user not to worry as his tweet was a general advisory.

Don’t worry brother, you won’t die. Have fun and enjoy your trip to Arunachal Pradesh. I’m just giving an advisory for everyone’s safety. https://t.co/skqJsYGf8Y — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 29, 2021

Later, Rijiju responded to another user who said that North Indians might consider caution as an invitation. The minister said, “Brother, I extend a warm invitation to everyone to visit beautiful Arunachal Pradesh. Just be cautious as many people from plain areas are not aware of slippery road conditions due to snow, freezing cold and less oxygen. But the visit will be fun if you take proper care!!”

What sir does not realise is that many North Indians will actually consider this as an invitation https://t.co/AYbGNFPsf9 — Aditya (@arallan78) December 27, 2021

Though Kiren Rijiju’s engagement with the public is being appreciated by many, some people are also wondering if people should be travelling at all in the backdrop of the rising Omicron infections.