‘You made Delhi what it is’: Netizens mourn demise of Sheila Dikshit

Veteran Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday. Her sudden demise in the national capital stunned all across political lines and tributes for the longest-serving Delhi CM flooded social media sites. The three-time CM passed away at a private hospital in Delhi following a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

The 81-year-old politician had not been feeling well and was rushed to Escorts hospital in the morning. Later, she slipped into coma following which she passed away, the family member said.

Widely credited for transforming the face of Delhi, Dikshit was at the helm of affairs for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. People took to social media to offer condolences and appreciated her efforts for transforming the national capital into a modern city.

Not only the longest serving CM of Delhi, she was also the architect of modern Delhi. The appropriate sobriquet for Smt #SheilaDixit should have been #MotherDelhi. Unfortunately those calls to me in her gentle matronly voice have been forever quietened. #RIP — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 20, 2019

I will always remember you as the one who transformed our National Capital, Delhi. A politician who believed in delivering her promises. Thank you Ma’am. Goodbye #SheilaDixit #RIP — Mirchi Sayema (@MirchiSayema) July 20, 2019

Former Delhi CM #SheilaDixit is no more. RIP 😭. She definitely made very good contributions to Delhi. Her contributions towards forwarding this city will always be noted. #SheilaDixit — Viveck Koomar (@Vivzzzk) July 20, 2019

The Lady who transformed Delhi is no more. A true leader, fine administrator & a brilliant human being.

Ma’am you will be missed 😥#SheilaDixit — Sharique Firdoushi (@srq_official) July 20, 2019

A dusty city to a world class metro..That’s Sheila Dikshit for you dear people.

Speechless to hear the news. #SheilaDixit — Hrishikesh P (@electnwatch) July 20, 2019

RIP Sheila Ji! You made Delhi what it is today. If there is ever a mention of development, it can’t be said without your name.#sheiladixit — Evita Sood (@Evi_Sood) July 20, 2019

Rest in peace Sheila Dikshit Ji. You made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development and definitely among the best CMs Congress gave. — Kapil Modi (@modi_kapil) July 20, 2019

Oh man. #SheilaDixit – Delhi’s longest serving chief minister has passed away. She played an integral role in making Delhis infrastructure what it is today. RIP. — Profesora M (@ferociousoxide) July 20, 2019

#SheilaDixit Ji is No More😞

Extremely sad to hear the loss of Smt. @SheilaDikshit Ji

She has a key role in what Delhi is today and she will be remembered for forever. A True Leader , Fine Administrator & a Brilliant Human Being. She dedicated her life for people.#RIPSheilaDixit pic.twitter.com/iz69PIXTaa — 🌞 ABHISHEK JAIN 🌞 (@10ABHISHEKJAIN) July 20, 2019

We have lost an administrator, a leader that this country doesn't deserve anymore, but a leader this country would always need Thank you for making Delhi what it is today. Many politicians will always be indebted to you for becoming who they are today.

ॐ शांती 🙏🏻#SheilaDixit — Peter Kavinsky 😎 (@VinamraSinha1) July 20, 2019

ॐ शांती 🙏🏻#SheilaDixit — Peter Kavinsky 😎 (@VinamraSinha1) July 20, 2019

#SheilaDixit ji you have made delhi what it is today.The development we see is all your vision. Rest in peace our beloved leader. We have you in our hearts for ever now. You were a rare breed of politicians never foul,never vindictive or vengeful. We will miss you dearly..💐💐 — Aniket Rathod (@ARathod777) July 20, 2019

She was our CM (who changed the face of our lovely city DILLI), from flyovers to AC buses etc. RIP #sheiladixit @INCIndia https://t.co/R5CLTjT6MW — Ravi Saroha (@saroharavi17) July 20, 2019

Shocking to know that Sheila Dikshit is no more a nationalist to the core and showed her mark in building the present day Delhi particularly the cng buses and metro which played a vital role in reducing the pollution levels om Shanthi — Ramrao Tapli (@tapli_ramrao) July 20, 2019

A close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet, Dikshit became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. She had also served as the governor of Kerala for a brief period in 2014.

In the run-up to the recently-concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dikshit had replaced former Union minister Ajay Maken to steer the Congress in the national capital.