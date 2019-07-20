Toggle Menu
‘You made Delhi what it is’: Netizens mourn demise of Sheila Dikshithttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/you-made-delhi-what-it-is-netizens-mourn-the-loss-of-sheila-dikshit-5839405/

‘You made Delhi what it is’: Netizens mourn demise of Sheila Dikshit

People took to social media to offer condolences and appreciated her efforts for transforming the national capital into a modern city.

Sheila Dikshit, Sheila Dikshit death, Sheila Dikshit passes away, Sheila Dikshit dead, Sheila Dixit dead, Sheila Dikshit delhi cm tenure, Sheila Dikshit political life, india news, delhi news, indian express
Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ File)

Veteran Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday. Her sudden demise in the national capital stunned all across political lines and tributes for the longest-serving Delhi CM flooded social media sites. The three-time CM passed away at a private hospital in Delhi following a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

The 81-year-old politician had not been feeling well and was rushed to Escorts hospital in the morning. Later, she slipped into coma following which she passed away, the family member said.

Widely credited for transforming the face of Delhi, Dikshit was at the helm of affairs for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. People took to social media to offer condolences and appreciated her efforts for transforming the national capital into a modern city.

Remembering her contribution, Netizens paid homage to the humble leader respected and appreciated by all, across the political spectrum.

A close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet, Dikshit became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. She had also served as the governor of Kerala for a brief period in 2014.

In the run-up to the recently-concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dikshit had replaced former Union minister Ajay Maken to steer the Congress in the national capital.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Woman pushes priest off stage during mass in Brazil, video goes viral
2 ‘Hilarious and appalling at the same time’: Netizens react as Pakistan gets ‘VVIP toilets’
3 Not unusual karate kicks, video of military tank used for #BottleCapChallenge goes viral