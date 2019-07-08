Toggle Menu
‘You Can’t See Me’: John Cena posts Virat Kohli’s picture, triggers curiosity among fans

As the person on the other side is not visible, the image has created curiosity among fans with many wondering whether the post signifies that the 16-time WWE world champion, who is known for his catchphrase 'You Can't See Me', is wishing India ahead of the semi-finals.

Is John Cena supporting India in the World Cup? Netizens think so.

Ahead of the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand, WWE world champion John Cena created quite a buzz on social media when he shared a picture of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli extending his hand for a handshake.

Like many of his previous posts, the picture was shared without a caption.

As the person on the other side is not visible, the image created curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether the post signified that the wrestler, who is known for his catchphrase 'You Can't See Me', was wishing India ahead of the semi-finals. "John Cena shaking hands with our team captain but u just can't see him," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

With a following of over 11 million, Cena’s post was flooded with cricket fans trying to solve the mystery behind the post. While many claimed that the 42-year-old professional wrestler was backing India, others stated that the picture was basically a rare moment when Cena met Kohli.

 

