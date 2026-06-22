On Yoga Day, chaos erupts as attendees rush to loot yoga mats in UP: watch

According to organisers, more than 2,500 people gathered at Kailash Prakash Stadium to take part in the yoga session (Photo: @gharkekalesh/X)

A video has gone viral on social media showing attendees looting mats being distributed before the start of an International Yoga Day event held at the Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

The event was organised jointly by the Meerut District Administration and the AYUSH Department.

More than 2,500 people gathered at the stadium to take part in the yoga event, India TV Hindi reported.

However, shortly before the program began, chaos broke out when yoga mats were brought to the venue for participants. Eyewitnesses said both students and other attendees were involved in the scramble, while some participants were reportedly left without mats, the report added.