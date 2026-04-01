Yo Yo Honey Singh stuns Mumbai crowd with grand entry in Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II; video emerges

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is popular for his flamboyant personality. From Sunny Sunny to Desi Kalakar, Singh has given several hits over the years and has been making waves with his concerts. During his recent performance in Mumbai, the singer stunned his fans with his grand entrance in a luxury car.

The viral video shows Singh making an entry in a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. Known for its craftsmanship, powerful V12 engine, and famously smooth “magic carpet” ride, the vehicle ranks among the most luxurious sedans globally. While the exact model hasn’t been officially confirmed, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is estimated to cost around Rs 9 crore.