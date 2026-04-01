Yo Yo Honey Singh stuns Mumbai crowd with grand entry in Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II; video emerges

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is popular for his flamboyant personality. From Sunny Sunny to Desi Kalakar, Singh has given several hits over the years and has been making waves with his concerts. During his recent performance in Mumbai, the singer stunned his fans with his grand entrance in a luxury car.
The viral video shows Singh making an entry in a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. Known for its craftsmanship, powerful V12 engine, and famously smooth “magic carpet” ride, the vehicle ranks among the most luxurious sedans globally. While the exact model hasn’t been officially confirmed, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is estimated to cost around Rs 9 crore.
The stint triggered a frenzy, with fans applauding and cheering for the singer. Once he took the stage, Singh turned the focus back to music and performed his hit tracks like Blue Eyes and Desi Kalakaar. The video shows the crowd fully engaged, singing along throughout the set.
For the performance, Singh opted for a white blazer outfit paired with luxury watches, sunglasses, and his signature ash-grey hair; his overall stage presence stood out.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has taken over the Internet, drawing a range of reactions. “This is how you make an entry,” a user wrote. “Super hero king of music, Yo yo honey Singh,” another user commented.
“My favourite rapper Honey Singh,” a third fan reacted.
The Mumbai show is part of Singh’s ongoing ‘My Story – India Chapter’ tour. The rapper will next perform in cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata, before wrapping up in Bengaluru.