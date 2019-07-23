Toggle Menu
Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as lord Shiva to offer prayers in Patna, creates buzz on Twitterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/yet-again-tej-pratap-yadav-dresses-up-as-lord-shiva-to-offer-prayers-in-patna-5845752/

Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as lord Shiva to offer prayers in Patna, creates buzz on Twitter

Yet again, Tej Pratap Yadav's pictures created quite a buzz on social media. While many wondered if Yadav was shooting for his next film, others came up with hilarious comic-con jokes on his avatar.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav lord shiva, Tej Pratap Yadav dressed as shiva, shiva dance, Tej Pratap Yadav krishna, indian express, indian express news
While last year, Yadav wore a saffron scarf along with tiger printed cloths wrapped around his waist, this year chose a more subtle look and wore a white dhoti along with multiple Rudraksha beads.

Former Bihar minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap, who is fond of cosplaying as gods, yet again dressed up as Lord Shiva to offer prayers at a temple in Patna on Tuesday. Pictures of the RJD leader soon went viral on social media after they were shared on Twitter by ANI.

ALSO READ | Tej Pratap Yadav offers prayers dressed up as Lord Shiva before leaving for Baidyanath Dham

Last year, Yadav was seen wearing a saffron scarf along with tiger printed cloths wrapped around his waist. This time though, he chose a more subtle look and wore a white dhoti along with multiple Rudraksha beads around his arms and neck. He has also posted videos and photos of himself dressed up as Lord Krishna.

Yet again, Yadav’s pictures created quite a buzz on social media. While many wondered if Yadav was shooting for his next film, others came up with hilarious comic-con jokes on his avatar. Check out some of the many comments on the viral post:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral video: Shark jumps out of water, snatches fish from rod inches away from boat
2 PM Narendra Modi’s photo with a ‘very special friend’ is breaking the Internet
3 Watch: Anupam Kher’s adorable interaction with a New York cabbie leaves netizens in splits