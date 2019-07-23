Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as lord Shiva to offer prayers in Patna, creates buzz on Twitter

Former Bihar minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap, who is fond of cosplaying as gods, yet again dressed up as Lord Shiva to offer prayers at a temple in Patna on Tuesday. Pictures of the RJD leader soon went viral on social media after they were shared on Twitter by ANI.

Last year, Yadav was seen wearing a saffron scarf along with tiger printed cloths wrapped around his waist. This time though, he chose a more subtle look and wore a white dhoti along with multiple Rudraksha beads around his arms and neck. He has also posted videos and photos of himself dressed up as Lord Krishna.

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, dressed as Lord Shiva, offered prayers at a temple in Patna, today. pic.twitter.com/mMjuCydClz — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

Yet again, Yadav’s pictures created quite a buzz on social media. While many wondered if Yadav was shooting for his next film, others came up with hilarious comic-con jokes on his avatar. Check out some of the many comments on the viral post:

