Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as lord Shiva to offer prayers in Patna, creates buzz on Twitter

Former Bihar minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap, who is fond of cosplaying as gods, yet again dressed up as Lord Shiva to offer prayers at a temple in Patna on Tuesday. Pictures of the RJD leader soon went viral on social media after they were shared on Twitter by ANI.
ALSO READ | Tej Pratap Yadav offers prayers dressed up as Lord Shiva before leaving for Baidyanath Dham
Last year, Yadav was seen wearing a saffron scarf along with tiger printed cloths wrapped around his waist. This time though, he chose a more subtle look and wore a white dhoti along with multiple Rudraksha beads around his arms and neck. He has also posted videos and photos of himself dressed up as Lord Krishna.
Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, dressed as Lord Shiva, offered prayers at a temple in Patna, today. pic.twitter.com/mMjuCydClz
— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019
Yet again, Yadav’s pictures created quite a buzz on social media. While many wondered if Yadav was shooting for his next film, others came up with hilarious comic-con jokes on his avatar. Check out some of the many comments on the viral post:
Friend: What’s the cosplay scene like in India?
Me: Um… https://t.co/7QscHF69jR
— Sayak Dasgupta (@sayakd) July 23, 2019
Shooting of film? https://t.co/HZED8Wz9e2
— vishwajeet pandey (@jitaatma) July 23, 2019
Cosplay? https://t.co/5Ln8qsWhll
— vikrant (@tweekrant) July 23, 2019
Is he on Twitter/ Instagram/ TikTok?? Pls let me know. https://t.co/wG4OR1pc6o
— Yo Yo Happu Singh ! (@AnubhaShukla7) July 23, 2019
— Lavanya ಲಾವಣ್ಯ লাৱণ্যা (@TheSignOfFive) July 23, 2019
It’s time for Mahadev to open his third eye
— हरजीत (@IHarjeetR) July 23, 2019