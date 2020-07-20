Watch: A rare yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore is a sensation on social media

Pictures and videos of the rare species left netizens in awe. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI) Pictures and videos of the rare species left netizens in awe. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A rare yellow turtle was rescued by a group of locals from the Sujanpur village in Odisha’s Balasore district, and the images and video of the reptile are being widely shared on social media.

The rescued reptile was handed over to forest department officials, reported ANI. Wildlife warden Bhanoomitra Acharya said that the turtle was a unique find.

Odisha: A yellow turtle was rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Balasore district. It was later handed over to Forest Department officials. B Acharya, Wildlife Warden says, “This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this.” (19.07.20) pic.twitter.com/MWxjLzabyc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda also shared a video of the rescued turtle and explained it’s possible it’s an albino turtle.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday. Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

Pictures and videos of the turtle were widely shared on social media with varied reactions from netizens:

The video of the yellow turtle comes days after video of a group of yellow frogs enjoying the rains in Madhya Pradesh was widely shared on social media.

