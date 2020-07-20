scorecardresearch
Watch: A rare yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore is a sensation on social media

The rescued reptile was handed over to the forest department officials.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2020 4:29:41 pm
Yellow turtle, yellow turtle video, rare yellow turtle, albino yellow turtle, Turtle videos, Albino turtle, Trending news, Indian Express news Pictures and videos of the rare species left netizens in awe. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A rare yellow turtle was rescued by a group of locals from the Sujanpur village in Odisha’s Balasore district, and the images and video of the reptile are being widely shared on social media.

The rescued reptile was handed over to forest department officials, reported ANI. Wildlife warden Bhanoomitra Acharya said that the turtle was a unique find.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda also shared a video of the rescued turtle and explained it’s possible it’s an albino turtle.

Pictures and videos of the turtle were widely shared on social media with varied reactions from netizens:

The video of the yellow turtle comes days after video of a group of yellow frogs enjoying the rains in Madhya Pradesh was  widely shared on social media.

