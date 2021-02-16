scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
#PawriHoRahiHai trend continues to create buzz, fans come up with new meme-template

Indian memers had the bandwagon and gave a quirky twist to her lines, using three images to show people’s car and their 'pawri'. Now, have come up with another funny version.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 16, 2021 3:14:50 pm
pawri ho rahi hai, pawri girl videom pawri horai hai meme, Dananeer Mobeen Pawri Hori Hai video, funny desi memes, latest meme, indian expressPeople are using the Pakistani influencer's line in various situation where they are having a blast at a party.

In case you are not living under a rock, there’s no way you haven’t come across the #PawriHoRahiHai video and memes. And although it has been several days since the ‘Pawri Girl’ from Pakistan took social media by storm, the meme trend refuses to die. Now, desi fans on Twitter have come up with a news meme template using just the last line of her famous video.

For the uninitiated, the girl in the viral video is well-known Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer, also known as Geena. In the original video that’s still a top trend in social media, the young woman, seen having fun with her friends, is heard saying: “Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us and this is our party).

Giving their own take to the last line, netizens in India have used a snapshot from the video to create memes capturing myriad celebratory moods and moments. And, the results are hilarious!

From fans celebrating India’s resounding win against England on Wednesday to friends giving birthday treats – netizens have borrowed the Pawri Girl’s catchy line to send the social media buzzing. Here are a few instances:

The video gained more attention in India after music composer Yashraj Mukhate, used the woman’s dialogues in the video to add some peppy beats and music. From Indian brands to government agencies, all seems to be hooked to the meme trend.

The viral trend even got Pakistani crickets joining the bandwagon and pacer Hasan Ali’s version left netizens laughing out loud online.

