PawriHoRahiHai trend continues to create buzz, fans come up with new meme-template

People are using the Pakistani influencer's line in various situation where they are having a blast at a party.

In case you are not living under a rock, there’s no way you haven’t come across the #PawriHoRahiHai video and memes. And although it has been several days since the ‘Pawri Girl’ from Pakistan took social media by storm, the meme trend refuses to die. Now, desi fans on Twitter have come up with a news meme template using just the last line of her famous video.

For the uninitiated, the girl in the viral video is well-known Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer, also known as Geena. In the original video that’s still a top trend in social media, the young woman, seen having fun with her friends, is heard saying: “Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us and this is our party).

Giving their own take to the last line, netizens in India have used a snapshot from the video to create memes capturing myriad celebratory moods and moments. And, the results are hilarious!

From fans celebrating India’s resounding win against England on Wednesday to friends giving birthday treats – netizens have borrowed the Pawri Girl’s catchy line to send the social media buzzing. Here are a few instances:

Batsmen hits 4 & 6

Cheerleaders – pic.twitter.com/DWVq0VuFZX — S Ravind King (@sravindking) February 16, 2021

Students in West Bengal on the occasion of #SaraswatiPuja pic.twitter.com/KWGSvj4PxU — Ujjwal (@areehbabu) February 16, 2021

Earth complete one revolution:

Whole world* pic.twitter.com/y0dmc83NHz — Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 16, 2021

sbi employees from 10am to 5 pm pic.twitter.com/PrUF9TR4qj — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) February 16, 2021

My brain when I need to concentrate on something badly: pic.twitter.com/zlhNKxP0iR — Kanav (@Concussion_Sub) February 15, 2021

“Winter exists” Dandruff in my hair: pic.twitter.com/0dKEG6KQKv — Rajasthani Memer (@Meme_Templatss) February 15, 2021

Cockroaches in kitchen after the family goes to sleep pic.twitter.com/JHWbpSPchd — Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) February 15, 2021

People honking at red lights in Delhi for absolutely no reason at all pic.twitter.com/Xpn6KZIcrM — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 15, 2021

No one: Absolutely no one : Delhi waale putting Snapchat of their car’s dashboard with daru glass in hand : pic.twitter.com/BURJx3izDy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 15, 2021

When you drop sugar on floor but you forgot to clean it

Ants pic.twitter.com/TmsvbTdpiL — Sahil 🇮🇳 Khushee stan account (@nikal_bsdk03) February 15, 2021

When my kanjoos Friend buys me 10 rupees dairy milk Me: pic.twitter.com/PdhaxTq5Re — Arvind Schröödinger (@being__paranoid) February 15, 2021

10 years old me after distributing cakes and samosa to my friends pic.twitter.com/0GivvQCugJ — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) February 15, 2021

The video gained more attention in India after music composer Yashraj Mukhate, used the woman’s dialogues in the video to add some peppy beats and music. From Indian brands to government agencies, all seems to be hooked to the meme trend.

The viral trend even got Pakistani crickets joining the bandwagon and pacer Hasan Ali’s version left netizens laughing out loud online.