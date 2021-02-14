scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 14, 2021
‘Yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai’: Indian brands are having a party over the viral trend

‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ became a major memes trend in Pakistan. Now India brands have caught up after Yashraj Mukhate gave a quirky twist to the clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 14, 2021 1:38:12 pm
pawri ho rahi hai, pawri viral video, pawri girl memes, yashraj mukhate pawri meme song, humari pawri ho rahi hai memes, pawri spoof videos, indian expressThe trend began after a video of a woman partying with her friends went viral online. (Source: Swiggyindia/Instagram)

While netizens can’t stop grooving to Yashraj Mukhate’s musical twist to Pakistan’s ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend, many brands have decided to jump on the bandwagon to make the most of it.

For those of you who don’t know, the trend began after a video of Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer having fun with her friends went viral. In the clip, she was heard saying: “Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party going on).

Watch the video here:

The young artiste often posts comical videos poking fun at ‘burgers’ on her social media account.

While ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ became a major memes trend in Pakistan, it soon caught up in India after Mukhate gave a quirky twist to the clip.

Garnering over 30 million views, the viral video also inspired many brands to come up with their version of ‘pawri ho rahi hai’. Here, take a look:

