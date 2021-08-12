‘Yeh dosti’: Watch Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya duet of popular Sholay song

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya together sang the popular Bollywood song ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge‘ from the 1975 movie ‘Sholay‘ at an event in the Assembly in Bhopal.

A video of the politicians holding hands and singing has gone viral on social media after it was shared by Chouhan’s official Twitter handle. “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge,” tweeted Chouhan, while tagging Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra — the actors in the movie.

Watch the video here:

In the 1.06 minute clip from the event, the politicians are seen holding microphones as the music plays in the background. While Chouhan takes the lead in singing the song, Vijayvargiya soon joins in, extending his hand in an attempt to show friendship and unity. The crowd around them cheers when the two hold hands and sing together.

The video concludes with the two BJP veterans putting their arms around one another.

Vijayvargiya also shared the clip on his social media account, recalling the times they would sing this song during their Yuva Morcha days.