Fanta Maggi and rasgulla chaat: Bizarre food trends that left foodies flabbergasted this year

When it comes to food experiments, there is no dearth of enthusiasm around the globe. While the first year of pandemic got us mastering complex recipes and trying out our favourite restaurant dishes at home, in the second year people were often left bemused owing to countless, bizarre food that emerged from road-side stalls.

Thanks to various food bloggers, netizens were often left confused by many such ‘creative experiment’, and asking ‘why’.

Maggi creative madness

India’s love for Maggi is undeniable, so experimenting with the instant noodles is quite inevitable. However, this year things were taken tad bit too far with many sweet twists. While people were still not over the horrors of kheer Maggi, this year foodies were stunned to see Maggi laddu made with jaggery, Maggi milkshake, Oreo variant topped with ice cream, and probably wackiest of it all, one made with carbonated drink, Fanta!

Some idiot share this with me… Maggie Milk-shake…. Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko… 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m0BV8m7zyI — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 11, 2021

Oreo Pakoda

While desi folks can’t get enough of chai-pakoda, and are even open to various variations — a food vlogger’s video of Oreo Pakodas left all stunned. The chocolate cookie with cream, deep fried in besan batter got dubbed blasphemous. However, the peculiarity certainly got everyone talking online.

Brownie topped with paan

Eating mitha paan after a sumptuous desi feast is often a desired way to end a meal. Same goes for ending a meal with sizzling hot brownie with ice-cream. However, in Ahmedabad, a fast-food joint decided to top the latter with the desi minty mouth-freshener — leaving food lovers confused online.

Pan and Browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggXwGURFS1 — raman (@Dhuandhaar) November 9, 2021

Rasgulla chaat

Probably one of the most shocking food experiments of the year was reserved for Bengali’s favourite sweet, rasgulla. In their bid to make something innovating, a Delhi vendor made a chaat using the dessert as the main ingredient, adding yoghurt, and topping with dry fruits and tamarind chutney. And if that wasn’t enough another vendor in Bengaluru made a tikki version of the chaat.

Mirchi ice cream roll

Yummy ice-cream rolls with Nutella maybe a dream combination. However, a food stall vendor in Indore tried to give it a fiery twist adding green chillies! The horrors of spicy ice-cream left foodies irked online.

Butter chicken golgappe

While the debate surrounding Indians’ favourite street food till date was restricted to which state had the yummiest panipuri or golgappe, this year the crunchy-tangy dish got whacky twists. Things got pretty intense when photo of golgappe filled with butter chicken emerged online.

Sh1t no one needs in life 🤢🤮🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/TlcjwhCtMT — Devlina ‏‎دیولینا (@AarKiBolboBolo) September 25, 2021

Chocolate masala sweet corn

Masala sweet corn has just the crunch rainy and winter days need. However, one vendor in East Delhi decided to dress boiled corn with chocolate sauce. While the experiment would have been okay had he stopped there, but the man decided to top it off with loads of cheese and masala! Yes, cheesy chocolate-corn — make what you will of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mr_craver by Anikait Luthra (@anikaitluthra)

Croissant vada pav

Mumbai’s favourite vada pav from a street-side stall is soul food. However, trying to give it a sophisticated twist, a restaurant reinvented it in French style by replacing pav with croissant. We can hear the purists still fuming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)

Mango ice-cream chaat

Gujurat’s dabeli chat is a fan favourite, however, a blogger was surprised to see mango-milk ice-cream being used alongside bread. But what really freaked out netizen was the fact that it was loaded with cheese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street Food Recipes (@streetfoodrecipe)

Just wondering what 2022 will bring along!