Monday, December 27, 2021
Fanta Maggi and rasgulla chaat: Bizarre food trends that left foodies flabbergasted this year

From rasgulla chat to Maggi milkshake and even Oreo pakoda, the list of weird food items just got whackier as the year progressed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 10:19:54 am
Bizarre food, bizarre food of 2021, 2021 weird food, weird food videos, viral videos, yearenders 2021, indian expressThanks to various food bloggers, netizens were often left fuming and confused with many such 'creative experiment' wondering why. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra for Indian Express)

When it comes to food experiments, there is no dearth of enthusiasm around the globe. While the first year of pandemic got us mastering complex recipes and trying out our favourite restaurant dishes at home, in the second year people were often left bemused owing to countless, bizarre food that emerged from road-side stalls.

Thanks to various food bloggers, netizens were often left confused by many such ‘creative experiment’, and asking ‘why’.

Maggi creative madness

India’s love for Maggi is undeniable, so experimenting with the instant noodles is quite inevitable. However, this year things were taken tad bit too far with many sweet twists. While people were still not over the horrors of kheer Maggi, this year foodies were stunned to see Maggi laddu made with jaggery, Maggi milkshake, Oreo variant topped with ice cream, and probably wackiest of it all, one made with carbonated drink, Fanta!

 

Oreo Pakoda

While desi folks can’t get enough of chai-pakoda, and are even open to various variations — a food vlogger’s video of Oreo Pakodas left all stunned. The chocolate cookie with cream, deep fried in besan batter got dubbed blasphemous. However, the peculiarity certainly got everyone talking online.

Brownie topped with paan

Eating mitha paan after a sumptuous desi feast is often a desired way to end a meal. Same goes for ending a meal with sizzling hot brownie with ice-cream. However, in Ahmedabad, a fast-food joint decided to top the latter with the desi minty mouth-freshener — leaving food lovers confused online.

 

Rasgulla chaat

Probably one of the most shocking food experiments of the year was reserved for Bengali’s favourite sweet, rasgulla. In their bid to make something innovating, a Delhi vendor made a chaat using the dessert as the main ingredient, adding yoghurt, and topping with dry fruits and tamarind chutney. And if that wasn’t enough another vendor in Bengaluru made a tikki version of the chaat.

 

Mirchi ice cream roll

Yummy ice-cream rolls with Nutella maybe a dream combination. However, a food stall vendor in Indore tried to give it a fiery twist adding green chillies! The horrors of spicy ice-cream left foodies irked online.

 

Butter chicken golgappe

While the debate surrounding Indians’ favourite street food till date was restricted to which state had the yummiest panipuri or golgappe, this year the crunchy-tangy dish got whacky twists. Things got pretty intense when photo of golgappe filled with butter chicken emerged online.

 

Chocolate masala sweet corn

Masala sweet corn has just the crunch rainy and winter days need. However, one vendor in East Delhi decided to dress boiled corn with chocolate sauce. While the experiment would have been okay had he stopped there, but the man decided to top it off with loads of cheese and masala! Yes, cheesy chocolate-corn — make what you will of it.

 

Croissant vada pav

Mumbai’s favourite vada pav from a street-side stall is soul food. However, trying to give it a sophisticated twist, a restaurant reinvented it in French style by replacing pav with croissant. We can hear the purists still fuming.

 

Mango ice-cream chaat

Gujurat’s dabeli chat is a fan favourite, however, a blogger was surprised to see mango-milk ice-cream being used alongside bread. But what really freaked out netizen was the fact that it was loaded with cheese.

Just wondering what 2022 will bring along!

