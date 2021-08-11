‘Love to safar’: Yashraj Mukhate’s latest rap is dedicated to all travelers and ‘sufferers’

Yashraj Mukhate’s peppy beats and groovy raps have gained quite some popularity in the recent past. The 31-year-old music composer, who became an instant hit with his music mash-up ‘Rasode Me Kaun Tha‘ and ‘Pawri Hori Hai’, has yet again impressed his followers with his latest song dedicated to all the “wanderlust travellers”.

In this video, Mukhate teamed up with Sheherzade Noor Peerzada aka ‘Baji Bombastic’, whose bio describes her as an actor, comedian and voice-over artist. “May you all safar. Dedicated to all the wanderlust travellers and sufferers. The girl who loves to safar,” wrote Mukhate in the caption of the video, tagging Peerzada.

Watch the video here:

The video, which has garnered over 3 lakh likes, features Peerzada holidaying at a hill station. “Main bas safar kar kar ke hi yahan pe aayi hun,” she can be heard saying in the clip, adding that she is fond of “suffering” and loves to “safar”.

While the word ‘safar’ translates to travel in Hindi, the English word ‘suffer’ means a state of undergoing pain. Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens loving the song.