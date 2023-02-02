scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Yashraj Mukhate sings ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ by adding his own lyrics, Vishal Dadlani responds

Vishal Dadlani, who gave the music to the song and is also one of the singers, asked Mukhate to make the full song and said then they can do a collaboration.

Yashraj Mukhate sings ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ by adding his own lyricsYashraj Mukhate added a few more lines to the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.
Listen to this article
Yashraj Mukhate sings ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ by adding his own lyrics, Vishal Dadlani responds
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan continues to break records every day with the movie already earning more than Rs 600 crore internationally. People all over India have also showered immense love and adulation on the film’s songs with fans dancing in theatres and cheering. And now musician Yashraj Mukhate, who is known to create catchy tunes from viral audios, has come out with his version of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song that even compelled Vishal Dadlani to comment on it.

Also Read |‘Not only in India’: Fans dance to ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ at cinema hall in Paris

Mukhate added a few more lines to the song on his own and sang and composed it himself. He also fused it with Shah Rukh Khan mouthing the words ‘Zinda Hain’ and the result is quite catchy. ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan meri jaan, de de jo zubaan meri jaan,” he sings in the chorus.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Posted one day ago, the clip has already amassed more than 1.2 million views.

Vishal Dadlani, who gave the music to the song along with his partner Shekhar Ravjiani and is also one of the singers, asked Mukhate to make the full song and said then they can collaborate.

“Hahahahahahahaha, wah!!!! Poora banaiyye, collab release karte hain!” Dadlani said. “Pathaan & Ek Tha Tiger – India’s answer to The Avengers series,” said another. “Spy Universe mein entry done!” wrote a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...

Last month, social media sensation Mukhate had posted a cover of Bang Bang song ‘Meherbaan’ to which Dadlani had responded and asked him to make him viral too.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 16:50 IST
Next Story

Jammu blasts: Government school teacher arrested, ‘perfume IED’ seized

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close