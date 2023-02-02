Yashraj Mukhate sings ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ by adding his own lyrics, Vishal Dadlani responds

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan continues to break records every day with the movie already earning more than Rs 600 crore internationally. People all over India have also showered immense love and adulation on the film’s songs with fans dancing in theatres and cheering. And now musician Yashraj Mukhate, who is known to create catchy tunes from viral audios, has come out with his version of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song that even compelled Vishal Dadlani to comment on it.

Mukhate added a few more lines to the song on his own and sang and composed it himself. He also fused it with Shah Rukh Khan mouthing the words ‘Zinda Hain’ and the result is quite catchy. ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan meri jaan, de de jo zubaan meri jaan,” he sings in the chorus.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Posted one day ago, the clip has already amassed more than 1.2 million views.

Vishal Dadlani, who gave the music to the song along with his partner Shekhar Ravjiani and is also one of the singers, asked Mukhate to make the full song and said then they can collaborate.

“Hahahahahahahaha, wah!!!! Poora banaiyye, collab release karte hain!” Dadlani said. “Pathaan & Ek Tha Tiger – India’s answer to The Avengers series,” said another. “Spy Universe mein entry done!” wrote a third.

Last month, social media sensation Mukhate had posted a cover of Bang Bang song ‘Meherbaan’ to which Dadlani had responded and asked him to make him viral too.