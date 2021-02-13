Yashraj Mukhate gives musical twist to Pak’s ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend, video breaks the internet

The pandemic may have killed weekend party vibes but netizens are more than making up for it with #PawriHoRahiHai, thanks to a new peppy anthem by Yashraj Mukhate. What began as the viral meme trend in Pakistan has now has crossed borders uniting desi memers and party lovers alike.

The Mumbai-based music composer is back with yet another hilarious rap, this time adding music and beats to a viral video of the ‘pawri girl, who is breaking the internet for her unique way of saying party. In the video going viral, a young woman is seen having fun with her friends was heard saying: “Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party going on).

Sharing his unique creation, the artiste captioned the video saying: “Aajse me party nahi karunga Sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai (from today I will not party, I will pawri, there is more fun in pawri than a party)”.

His video has got over 2 million views on Instagram in less than a day, while it received 3 million views on YouTube and is trending on the second spot.

What is Pawri Girl meme trend?

For the uninitiated, the girl seen in the viral video is a well known Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer, also called Geena. The young artiste who hails from Peshawar and resides in Islamabad, often takes to social media to mimic and poke fun at the ‘burgers’.

In case you are wondering what burgers mean, it is ‘an elite class of Pakistanis who predominantly have adopted Urdu as their mother tongue. However, they pretend to not know or feel ashamed to speak their mother language’. The video, originally posted on Dananeer’s Instagram profile earlier this week crossed 1 million views and took social media by storm — giving rise to plenty of spoofs and recreations.

And it wasn’t just Pakistanis who started creating Pawri videos and memes. Indians too have joined the bandwagon and gave a quirky twist to her lines, using three images to show people’s car and their pawri!

Check out some of the hilarious rendition of Pawri memes here:

Yeh hum hain Yeh humari car hai Aur yeh humari pawry ho rahi hai pic.twitter.com/jNRzs6y0Xk — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 13, 2021

yeh hamari car aaee

Yeh hum aae

Aur yeh hamari pawrty ho rhi aaee pic.twitter.com/xom4rH7u9a — Single Hu👁 (@singlehaqse) February 13, 2021

Yeh hamari car hai

Yeh hum hain

Aur yeh hamari pawrty ho rhi hai pic.twitter.com/NsmWHbCYec — Sukhman (@Superman_Sandhu) February 13, 2021

“Ye humari car hai”

“Aur ye hum hain”

“Aur yeh humaari party ho rahi hai” pic.twitter.com/JTIrqhRlRS — patrão (@fake_patrao) February 13, 2021

yeh hamari car hai

yeh hum hain

or yeh hamari pawry ho rhi hai…. pic.twitter.com/amYf8HFTcw — Ek kudi.. 🕊 (@sushmita_sonii) February 13, 2021

Yeh humari car hai Aur yeh hum hai Aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai 🔥😂❤️#INDvsENG #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/W8tCLP1lRV — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 13, 2021

Yeh hamari car hai

Yeh hum hain

or yeh hamari pawrty ho rhi hai pic.twitter.com/fWhB3gvwL2 — Nishant Sharma🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) February 13, 2021

Yeh hamari car hai

Yeh hum hain

Aur yeh hamari pawri horahi hai! pic.twitter.com/h94vDIuc0q — హర్ష (@weakassss) February 13, 2021

Yeh hum hain Yeh humari car hai Aur yeh humari pawry ho rahi hai #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/JAL1XqheUV — Hunटरर ♂🥳 (@nickhunterr) February 13, 2021

Ye hum hai

Ye hamari car hai

Or yahan pawrty ho rhi hai pic.twitter.com/dyEPI2WRn4 — Mojo (@Singhlicious) February 12, 2021

The ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ has become a major meme trend in Pakistan with many celebrities including Saba Qamar and Aijaz Aslam taking up the viral challenge, and after Mukhate’s video, even Indian actors seems to be hooked.