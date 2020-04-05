Never saw Yamuna so clean before’: Images of the river go viral amid lockdown

Though the authenticity of could not be verified, the never seen before pictures of the river was met with lots of love on the internet. Though the authenticity of could not be verified, the never seen before pictures of the river was met with lots of love on the internet.

With the country entering its 12th day of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the unprecedented nature of the restrictions meant that pollution levels — air and water — have started to drop.

Recent pictures from New Delhi of Yamuna river, which has been plagued by pollution for years, show that the water quality is improving.

Take a look here:

This is Yamuna River from Kalindi Kunj. In short: we’re such a burden on this planet. @abhinavmathur thanks for sharing these. pic.twitter.com/CWbG0wETp7 — Dr Ritesh Malik (@drriteshmalik) April 3, 2020

With the steady rise in water levels after recent showers, the pictures and videos also show marine life and the return of migratory birds.

The air quality in the city also improved significantly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the 21-day lockdown starting from March 25.

Though the authenticity of the visuals could not be independently verified, they went viral on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This means industrial waste and our commute is the problem. Remote is the future with minimal necessities. — @pulkitverma (@pulkitver) April 3, 2020

Never saw river Yamuna so clean before 👏🏻👏🏻 — @Richa (@richa16july) April 3, 2020

I crossed Kalindi Kunj daily to work for 2 years and this really blew my mind. Unimaginable till it happened. — Anshul Srivastava (@Being_Anshul) April 3, 2020

Sometimes doing nothing contributes alot to natural healing. — Piyush Varshi (@piyushvarshi) April 3, 2020

We are the most unruly, spoiled children of mother nature. — Vijay Sinha (@vjheartpounder) April 4, 2020

Some people also started sharing old pictures of the river when it was overflowing with bubbling thick foam and filth.

Wow! I have never seen yamuna river this clean — Abhishek (@abhi_jain1610) April 3, 2020

We were not supposed to be a burden however we have made ourselves into being a burden. — Sameer (@QmSameer) April 4, 2020

Can’t believe this is Delhi — Siddhant (@side_seeing) April 3, 2020

Therefore COVID-19 is here to relieve this burden from the planet. — Sharad Tiwari (@trivenisharad) April 4, 2020

I agree. We are the ones who are destroying this planet… — Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) April 4, 2020

Holy Shit!!! This is awesome. — Rashim Jacob (@JacobRashim) April 3, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd