Sunday, April 05, 2020
Never saw Yamuna so clean before’: Images of the river go viral amid lockdown

River Yamuna in New Delhi looks cleaner and fuller after the nation went into a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 5, 2020 3:46:29 pm
Yamuna, Yamuna river, Yamuna river cleaner, Yamuna river clean during lockdown, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news Though the authenticity of could not be verified, the never seen before pictures of the river was met with lots of love on the internet.

With the country entering its 12th day of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the unprecedented nature of the restrictions meant that pollution levels — air and water — have started to drop.

Recent pictures from New Delhi of Yamuna river, which has been plagued by pollution for years, show that the water quality is improving.

Take a look here:

With the steady rise in water levels after recent showers, the pictures and videos also show marine life and the return of migratory birds.

The air quality in the city also improved significantly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the 21-day lockdown starting from March 25.

Though the authenticity of the visuals could not be independently verified, they went viral on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Some people also started sharing old pictures of the river when it was overflowing with bubbling thick foam and filth.

