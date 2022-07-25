Watch: To protest against bad roads, Bengaluru man dresses up as Yamaraj

A man dressed up as Yamaraj, the god of death, and bought a buffalo along with him to protest against the poor condition of roads in Bengaluru.

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, the unidentified man is seen standing in the middle of a dilapidated road with the buffalo as people around him shout slogans.

While sharing the video, a Twitter user Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) wrote, “Anjanapura residents in #Bengaluru carried out innovative protest by inviting Lord Yama to highlight #pothole issue in their locality. The protest was to highlight the bad stretch of road, and how strenuous it is for commuters on a daily basis #Karnataka @NammaBengaluroo”.

This is not the first time that residents of Bengaluru have protested against bad roads in a creative style. In 2015, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a 36-year-old visual artist, drew attention to a massive pothole in the Sultanpalya area in North Bengaluru by placing a fake crocodile in it.

A day after Nanjundaswamy’s drawing, workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) arrived to fill up the pothole.

In July this year, residents of Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh protested against the condition of waterlogged streets in their locality by launching a ‘protest party’. In the videos of the protest, a group of people was seen sitting on chairs in the middle of a big pothole. They also played music, enjoyed snacks, and installed plants in other smaller potholes around them.