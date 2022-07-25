scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Watch: To protest against bad roads, Bengaluru man dresses up as Yamaraj

The protesting Bengaluru man also had a buffalo, which is considered Yamaraj’s mountain the Hindu mythology.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 3:37:09 pm
Bengaluru man dresses up as Yamaraj to protest, Bangalore man dressed as Yamaraj to protest against potholes, Unique protest Bangalore Yamaraj, Yamaraj and buffalo join protest against potholes Bangalore, Man dresses up as Lord Yama Bengaluru, Viral video Yamaraj buffalo protest Bangalore, Indian express

A man dressed up as Yamaraj, the god of death, and bought a buffalo along with him to protest against the poor condition of roads in Bengaluru.

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, the unidentified man is seen standing in the middle of a dilapidated road with the buffalo as people around him shout slogans.

ALSO READ |A ‘floral’ makeover: This ‘hero’ planted flowers in potholes to restore the beauty of roads

While sharing the video, a Twitter user Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) wrote, “Anjanapura residents in #Bengaluru carried out innovative protest by inviting Lord Yama to highlight #pothole issue in their locality. The protest was to highlight the bad stretch of road, and how strenuous it is for commuters on a daily basis #Karnataka @NammaBengaluroo”.

ALSO READ |A ‘floral’ makeover: This ‘hero’ planted flowers in potholes to restore the beauty of roads

This is not the first time that residents of Bengaluru have protested against bad roads in a creative style. In 2015, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a 36-year-old visual artist, drew attention to a massive pothole in the Sultanpalya area in North Bengaluru by placing a fake crocodile in it.

A day after Nanjundaswamy’s drawing, workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) arrived to fill up the pothole.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumoursPremium
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...

In July this year, residents of Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh protested against the condition of waterlogged streets in their locality by launching a ‘protest party’. In the videos of the protest, a group of people was seen sitting on chairs in the middle of a big pothole. They also played music, enjoyed snacks, and installed plants in other smaller potholes around them.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

Premium
Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
Explained

Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

Premium
Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Premium
Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement