Harvard-educated entrepreneur meets security guard building a startup at Bengaluru event: ‘India is truly cracked’

The post quickly picked up traction, and in the replies, a user identifying himself as Karthik Nagapuri said he was the person Gupta had met, sharing a selfie with him

Y Combinator brought its Startup School India to Bengaluru over the weekend, drawing a packed crowd of entrepreneurs, engineers, and aspiring builders. The event featured YC partners Jared Friedman, Ankit Gupta, and Jon Xu, along with founders of companies such as Meesho, Razorpay, and Groww.

Held at a venue in Electronic City, the meetup saw strong participation from the local startup community. Beyond the scheduled talks and networking, one moment stood out — an unexpected exchange between Gupta and a security guard on duty.

Gupta, who is based in the US, said the guard he spoke to was not just part of the event staff, but also a mechanical engineering student working on his own startup idea. According to Gupta, the student even showed him a product he plans to launch soon.