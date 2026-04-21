Harvard-educated entrepreneur meets security guard building a startup at Bengaluru event: ‘India is truly cracked’

Y Combinator brought its Startup School India to Bengaluru over the weekend, drawing a packed crowd of entrepreneurs, engineers, and aspiring builders. The event featured YC partners Jared Friedman, Ankit Gupta, and Jon Xu, along with founders of companies such as Meesho, Razorpay, and Groww.
Held at a venue in Electronic City, the meetup saw strong participation from the local startup community. Beyond the scheduled talks and networking, one moment stood out — an unexpected exchange between Gupta and a security guard on duty.
Gupta, who is based in the US, said the guard he spoke to was not just part of the event staff, but also a mechanical engineering student working on his own startup idea. According to Gupta, the student even showed him a product he plans to launch soon.
Taking to X after the event, Gupta praised the energy of India’s startup scene. “One of the security guys helping us out with Startup School India is a mechanical engineering college student and just showed me the product he’s launching next week. India is truly cracked,” he wrote.
One of the security guys helping us out with Startup School India is a mechanical engineering college student and just showed me the product he’s launching next week. India is truly cracked.
— Ankit Gupta (@agupta) April 18, 2026
The post quickly picked up traction, and in the replies, a user identifying himself as Karthik Nagapuri said he was the person Gupta had met, sharing a selfie with him.
The interaction struck a chord online, with many calling it a “Peak Bengaluru” moment. An X user wrote, “Wait what’s the product? always curious what college kids are shipping these days.” Another user commented, “Yes we have a huge potential in india for startups we need a supporting ecosystem for startups that can guide these young talents so they can build these startups india has such a great potential when an ecosystem like @ycombinator supports our country we build great products.”
A third user added, “That’s insanely great.” “He’s an emergent ventures winner!” someone else wrote.
What is Y Combinator’s Startup School?
Startup School, YC’s free learning initiative, is designed for early-stage founders and anyone interested in building a company. Through online lectures and guidance from experienced entrepreneurs, it covers everything from developing ideas to scaling products. The Bengaluru gathering was part of YC’s effort to connect more closely with India’s growing base of builders and innovators.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and highlights the entrepreneurial spirit within the startup community; it does not constitute professional business or investment advice.