WTC final: Memes galore as picture of Mohammed Shami fielding with towel over jersey goes viral

June 23, 2021 3:40:46 pm
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made headlines on Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand with his spell of fast bowling. However, the ace seamer also became the talk of the town for sporting a towel over his jersey on the field.
According to reports, the pacer was wearing the towel due to the chilly weather in Southampton, to keep his lower back warm. Pictures and videos of the act soon circulated on social media, with netizens making memes and jokes on it.
Take a look here:
Shami has same energy as kajol 😝😍#WTC21final @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/zwrfz6P4Xv
— Virat Kohli Kingdom™ (@imVKohliKingdom) June 22, 2021
zoom calls and dads#WTC21final #Shami pic.twitter.com/8cZR5NAOPl
— Krishna Daga (@dagakrishna22) June 22, 2021
Jab se tere naina.. from Saawaria. Un-adult version performed by Shami. 👏 pic.twitter.com/YeCuXlPgdx
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 22, 2021
Is he gonna dance on ” mere khwabon me jo aye” ?? pic.twitter.com/fYLxoZvPDg
— Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 22, 2021
#Shami on fire 🔥 #WTC21final
Towel Wale Wicket Le Jayenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Jw69ijhSL
— Roshan Agrawal (@CalmDevta) June 22, 2021
When you’re taking shower and suddenly they call you to bowl#Shami #WTC21final pic.twitter.com/d8c23AKXNG
— Vaibhav Dwivedi (@Vaibhav24145112) June 22, 2021
Your favourite hero vs mine.
We are not the same bro. #WTCFinal #WTCFinal2021 #Shami pic.twitter.com/SLLjWpGGGX
— 71st century soon (@_rohan_reigns_) June 22, 2021
Indian dad going to bath.😅😅#ICCWorldTestChampionship #IndiaVsNewZealand #Shami pic.twitter.com/y3ziMBF4oi
— Sayan S. (@sayansark) June 22, 2021
Wearing that dreamy saree at a marriage.#WTCFinal #INDvsNZ #Wtc21 #Shami pic.twitter.com/yJc8u18H68
— Koushik P (@sillypoynt) June 22, 2021
On day 5 of the match, Shami provided crucial breakthroughs for Virat Kohli and team by picking up the wickets of Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson.
India ended the day on 64/2 with a lead of 32 runs at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
