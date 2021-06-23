scorecardresearch
WTC final: Memes galore as picture of Mohammed Shami fielding with towel over jersey goes viral

WTC, Mohammed Shami towel, Twitter reaction, WTC2021, WTC Mohammed Shami towel memes, Mohammed Shami towel memes, Mohammed Shami towel Twitter reaction, Viral video, Trending news, Indian express newsThe pacer was wearing the towel due to the chilly weather in Southampton, to keep his lower back warm.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made headlines on Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand with his spell of fast bowling. However, the ace seamer also became the talk of the town for sporting a towel over his jersey on the field.

According to reports, the pacer was wearing the towel due to the chilly weather in Southampton, to keep his lower back warm. Pictures and videos of the act soon circulated on social media, with netizens making memes and jokes on it.

On day 5 of the match, Shami provided crucial breakthroughs for Virat Kohli and team by picking up the wickets of Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson.

India ended the day on 64/2 with a lead of 32 runs at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday.

