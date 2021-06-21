scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 21, 2021
Latest news

WTC Final: Sharma’s binoculars to Kohli’s reaction, netizens have a field day with memes as rain disrupts play

A picture of Rohit Sharma watching the match with his binoculars, followed by Virat Kohli's reaction during the Test, were turned into hilarious memes and netizens are loving it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2021 6:35:34 pm
wtc final, india vs new zealand, southampton weather, rain wtc final, wtc 21 final rain, nz vs ind match update, sports news, Trending news, Indian expressWhile Day 3 began slowly due to the rain and concluded early because of bad light, cricket fans were hoping for a better start on Day 4.

Yet again, weather-related interruptions have dampened the spirits of fans watching the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. To fight boredom, many have taken to social media, sharing hilarious memes and jokes depicting their unhappy state.

While Day 3 began slowly due to the rain and concluded early because of bad light, cricket fans were hoping for a better start on Day 4. However, following ICC’s tweet about the delay in the match, many were left disappointed.

Soon, a picture of Rohit Sharma watching the match with his binoculars, followed by Virat Kohli’s reaction during the Test, were turned into hilarious memes and netizens are loving it. Here, take a look at some of the best memes shared online:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 21: Latest News

Advertisement