WTC Final: Sharma’s binoculars to Kohli’s reaction, netizens have a field day with memes as rain disrupts play

Yet again, weather-related interruptions have dampened the spirits of fans watching the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. To fight boredom, many have taken to social media, sharing hilarious memes and jokes depicting their unhappy state.
While Day 3 began slowly due to the rain and concluded early because of bad light, cricket fans were hoping for a better start on Day 4. However, following ICC’s tweet about the delay in the match, many were left disappointed.
Rain has delayed the start of day four of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton 🌧️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/bE3DjPv0BF
— ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021
Soon, a picture of Rohit Sharma watching the match with his binoculars, followed by Virat Kohli’s reaction during the Test, were turned into hilarious memes and netizens are loving it. Here, take a look at some of the best memes shared online:
when the dhol guy from the crowd stops playing #WTC2021 pic.twitter.com/BqOL2U1g7F
— BING (@ya_jhakaas) June 20, 2021
Mom Vs. Dad pic.twitter.com/aA4afgEhZn
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 20, 2021
Rishabh pant after spending 15 minutes on ground pic.twitter.com/OiGfwdddVp
— ROSHAN KUMAR (@Scan_all) June 21, 2021
Virat Kohli dancing & enjoying with his dan out in the middle.!#WTCFinal21 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wFE9XnQEAj
— Deep Point (@ComeonPant) June 20, 2021
Feels like more than a Break up💔#WTCFinal21 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Jmi7S8FRre
— @imRakeshNani (@imRakeshNani) June 20, 2021
Indians checking weather conditions at Southampton#indiavsnz pic.twitter.com/m7yjiPrhAI
— Prateek Agarwal (@gadodiaprateek) June 21, 2021
When you get more marks than your friend
Friend from inside and outside:#WTCFinal21 #indiavsnz #WTC2021 #Rohit #Virat #Kohli pic.twitter.com/19rfuJldPZ
— Humorous Splash (@HumorousSplash) June 21, 2021
*someone drinks water*
Coca cola ceo and Amrita rao : pic.twitter.com/DQQihkLW2d
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 21, 2021
I love you
But
As a friend 🙊 pic.twitter.com/KWD5MbUBUr
— Prernaa (@theprernaa) June 21, 2021
