WTC Final: Mumbai Police uses desi fan’s viral reaction to remind people about traffic rules

When it comes to joining current social media trends and meme fests, Mumbai Police rarely misses a beat. Now, making the best of an Indian fan’s epic reaction at the WTC Final, the law enforcement agency has given the meme a meaningful twist.

In their recent social media post, the cops took a dig at traffic rules violators, sharing two images of the fan, whose contrasting emotion from Southampton on Wednesday took social media by storm. Reminding people about safety measures while riding a two-wheeler, the police force drew comparison to the man’s emotion with what happens when someone rides without a helmet.

Riding After Paying Without Challan

Helmet pic.twitter.com/RcS3Euf2yl — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 24, 2021

The tweet left many in splits online, who lauded the social media team of the force, saying their meme game is on-point.

For the uninitiated, the man in the meme went viral on the last day of the WTC Final Test at Ageas Bowl. The Indian fan’s exuberant celebration caught the attention of the cameraman as he was cheering for Ajinkya Rahane. However, things took a drastic turn too quickly, when moments later, Rahane was dismissed.

As within seconds the fan experienced a whirlwind of emotions, his change in mood caught the attention of even ICC and triggered the meme-fest on Twitter.

However, it’s not the first time the Mumbai police force has used contemporary memes to remind people about wearing a helmet. From reminding people that even Hulk needs a helmet to joining the ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ trend with a similar post, they have always managed to promote road safety in a tongue-in-cheek manner.