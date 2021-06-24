This viral photo of Virat Kohli hugging Kane Williamson after WTC Final loss is winning the internet

The two captains' camaraderie during reserve day of WTC Final at the Ageas Bowl won the internet.

New Zealand clinched the inaugural World Test Championship title defeating India with a comfortable eight-wicket win in Southampton, England on Wednesday. And although India lost, skipper Virat Kohli hugging his counterpart Kane Williamson after the loss is winning the internet, as fans collectively have dubbed it the best moment of the Test.

Both Kohli and Williamson have known each other since their U-19 days, and fans underlined their warm embrace as a testament to their sportsmanship. As the grand finale brought down the curtains on the two-year cycle of the WTC, fans took to social media to congratulate New Zealand.

It is the first major ICC trophy for the Black Caps, who had ended runners-up at the 2019 ODI World Cup after losing the final to hosts England. They had also lost the 2015 World Cup final to Australia.

Kohli was full of praise for his opponents. “They showed great consistency and heart to pull out a result in just over three days, sticking to their processes to put us under pressure. They deserved the win. The first day got washed out, and when play resumed it was difficult to get any momentum,” he said.

As the screen capture of the two skippers is now going viral, the touching moment has left many emotional.

