Wednesday, June 23, 2021
WTC Final: Desi fan’s epic reaction to Ajinkya Rahane wicket sparks memes online

The Indian fan's dismayed look, quite a contrast to his ecstatic feeling just moments before enraptured all online, including International Cricket Council (ICC).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2021 8:48:29 pm
wtc final, india vs new zealand, wtc 21 final, ind vs nz, indian fan meme, Ajinkya Rahane out fan reaction, Ajinkya Rahane out fan memes, cricket news, indian expressThe epic reaction by the fan has left people laughing out loud online.

There’s nothing more exciting than watching a match at the stadium and cheering for your team from the stands. And as those days are back again, so are candid reactions of avid fans. Now, a desi supporter’s epic reaction to India’s performance not only caught attention of the broadcasters, but also is being immortalised through memes online.

As international cricket matches are again being played with a live audience, the thrill of watching games from proximity is back. The best part is probably the raw reaction of spectators to every exciting moment that are often caught on camera by eagle-eyed cameraperson.

One such Indian fan’s reaction celebrating Ajinkya Rahane’s stunning innings caught the attention of the cameraman in the reserve day of WTC Final at the Ageas Bowl. As Rahane initially began to dominate with the bat, the fan was seen pumping his fist up in the air and celebrating giddily.

However, things changed too quickly, as only a few moments later Trent Boult led to the dismissal of Rahane. Within seconds the fan experience a whirlwind of emotions and was left stunned, gaping in horror. His dismayed look, quite a contrast to his ecstatic feeling just moments before enraptured all online, including with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Instagram handle of the world governing body of cricket shared snapshot of both the moments, along with the video juxtaposing it with Rahane’s out — leaving all in splits.

The moment quickly garnered a lot of attention online and while most were left laughing out loud seeing the sudden change in emotion, others thought it was Indian version of ‘waqt badal gaye, jazbat badal gaye’ meme. Soon, the clip started to get meme treatment on Twitter as well, with people coming up with relatable situation to match the clip.

