WTC Final: Desi fan’s epic reaction to Ajinkya Rahane wicket sparks memes online

The epic reaction by the fan has left people laughing out loud online.

There’s nothing more exciting than watching a match at the stadium and cheering for your team from the stands. And as those days are back again, so are candid reactions of avid fans. Now, a desi supporter’s epic reaction to India’s performance not only caught attention of the broadcasters, but also is being immortalised through memes online.

As international cricket matches are again being played with a live audience, the thrill of watching games from proximity is back. The best part is probably the raw reaction of spectators to every exciting moment that are often caught on camera by eagle-eyed cameraperson.

One such Indian fan’s reaction celebrating Ajinkya Rahane’s stunning innings caught the attention of the cameraman in the reserve day of WTC Final at the Ageas Bowl. As Rahane initially began to dominate with the bat, the fan was seen pumping his fist up in the air and celebrating giddily.

However, things changed too quickly, as only a few moments later Trent Boult led to the dismissal of Rahane. Within seconds the fan experience a whirlwind of emotions and was left stunned, gaping in horror. His dismayed look, quite a contrast to his ecstatic feeling just moments before enraptured all online, including with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Instagram handle of the world governing body of cricket shared snapshot of both the moments, along with the video juxtaposing it with Rahane’s out — leaving all in splits.

The moment quickly garnered a lot of attention online and while most were left laughing out loud seeing the sudden change in emotion, others thought it was Indian version of ‘waqt badal gaye, jazbat badal gaye’ meme. Soon, the clip started to get meme treatment on Twitter as well, with people coming up with relatable situation to match the clip.

When you order a Pakola but they bring you a Pepsi pic.twitter.com/VOrmAWpX9h — New Zealandennis (@DennisCricket_) June 23, 2021

this had me in splits 😭pic.twitter.com/utOj7zmuQV — A (@kyaaboltitu) June 23, 2021

ekdum se inhone Waqt badal Diya jazbaat badal Diya Zindagi badal Di version 2.0🤷‍♀️😂😭😂 https://t.co/7f4e4At4jX — Abigirlfan❤️ (@yash_abigirlfan) June 23, 2021

Not sure whether I should laugh on this or cry 🥲 #WTC2021Final https://t.co/ep7fdPOqfU — Deepanshu Malhotra (@daddydeep7) June 23, 2021

me looking for jobs vs me realizing that I actually have to work at this job now https://t.co/WN1IOsQk37 — upi (@purpleskies091) June 23, 2021

Me scoring high in Mathematics in Class 10 & selecting PCM Me looking at Class 11 Mathematics syllabus 😂 https://t.co/DPaHhT5XYF — Shoaib Qureshi (@soyatweets) June 23, 2021

Me cheering for Pant to attack but realizing Jamieson is bowling the first over post lunch #WTCFinal https://t.co/xVyt5VZreD — Aatam Gajjar (@ItsAatam) June 23, 2021

Everytime I get excited for Virat’s 71st century : https://t.co/EkoCJWAPOW — Yash (@yashhjainn_) June 23, 2021

me thinking I finally have a vacation only to realise I essentially have to write 3rd sem endsems in july lmaooo 🤡 https://t.co/7KRpLivTT1 — subris//rads stan acc (@sabhoerish) June 23, 2021

Me on 31st December 2019 vs me currently for the last 1.5 years 😭 https://t.co/xdCRa3TD0H — Whiskey🌱 (@WhiskeyTwilight) June 23, 2021

The movement you realized, she loved you as a brother!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ehUfMYd5gS — Shanujan (@varashan) June 23, 2021